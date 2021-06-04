Cazoo Derby preview: Ryan Moore on Bolshoi Ballet

Ryan Moore Cazoo Derby preview

1630: Bolshoi Ballet

He is the strong favourite for the Derby and you can see why. He is clearly one of the form horses going into the race - along with the likes of the dual Group 1 winner MacSwiney, who actually probably just about sets the standard on his Classic win - and I think his 6-length win in the Derrinstown, a race in which the Irish 2000 Guineas winner was back in fourth, was arguably the best trial for this race.

You had to be very impressed by everything he did there. I don’t see the extra 2f here being a problem, and he is just a straightforward and very classy colt. And straightforward is what you want around here, while his draw in nine is just fine.