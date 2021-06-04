Cazoo Derby preview: Ryan Moore on Bolshoi Ballet

He's aboard the warm favourite for the Cazoo Derby. Check out Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore's thoughts on Bolshoi Ballet.
He is the strong favourite for the Derby and you can see why. He is clearly one of the form horses going into the race - along with the likes of the dual Group 1 winner MacSwiney, who actually probably just about sets the standard on his Classic win - and I think his 6-length win in the Derrinstown, a race in which the Irish 2000 Guineas winner was back in fourth, was arguably the best trial for this race.
You had to be very impressed by everything he did there. I don’t see the extra 2f here being a problem, and he is just a straightforward and very classy colt. And straightforward is what you want around here, while his draw in nine is just fine.
If he runs to his form and the level we expect, then he should be going close but this is a Derby and you can’t be complacent, especially against a whole host of unexposed horses as he faces here. So no-one is expecting an easy race as there are several likely big likely improvers in here, such as the likes of John Leeper, who I have sat on and who definitely has an engine, and Mohaafeth, who has looked very good this season, albeit under very different conditions as to what he will face here.
You have to respect the unbeaten Dante winner Hurricane Lane – in fact all three Godolphin horses have claims of sorts – while Gear Up beat my horse last year, albeit in very testing ground. This won’t be easy, as we face some unknown prospects, but of course we go in very hopeful.
