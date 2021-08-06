Sporting Life
Bolshoi Ballet under Ryan Moore
Bolshoi Ballet under Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore column: Bolshoi Ballet bids for Grade 1 Saratoga Derby

By Sporting Life
16:57 · FRI August 06, 2021

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore rides Bolshoi Ballet in the Grade 1 Saratoga Derby on Saturday - check out his thoughts on his chance.

Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

Bolshoi Ballet - 22.10 Saratoga

It is frustrating that he suffered a cut and came home sore after the Derby because you would have liked to see what he could have done at Epsom judged on his performances either side of that run.

He was deeply impressive in the Derrinstown and he once again showed his class when winning the Belmont Derby last time.

Granted, the bare form of that Grade 1 win last time probably doesn’t quite match up to his Leopardstown win but he overcame trouble in running to score a bit snugly last time so I wouldn’t be in a rush to downplay the merit of the win at all, especially as he beat a whole host of in-form, last-time-out winners there too, and did it well.

If he is the same form again here – and the reports are all good from America on that front – then you have to think he has another leading shot of Grade 1 success in this Saratoga Derby.

His turn of foot is a potent weapon in any company.

For more exclusive Ryan Moore content visit: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/

