Kevin Ryan eyes Sporting Life Handicap at Thirsk on Saturday

The six-year-old has won over seven furlongs at Thirsk on two occasions – when winning off a mark of 78 in August 2019 and again off a rating of 85 in the July of last year.

Megan Nicholls rode him to victory on the latter day and she takes the ride again with the son of Kendargent racing off a handicap mark of 90 this weekend.

He was only 10th at Thirsk last time, but that was over a mile and Ryan is hoping for better now he’s taking his chance over his optimum distance.

“He absolutely loves Thirsk,” Ryan said. “He has great form around there – he’s won twice there and been placed a couple of times, too.

“It was a mile last time out but he’s much better at seven furlongs when he gets a strong pace to run at.

“This is his best trip and he’s got a good chance.”

Queen’s Sargent takes on seven rivals in the £19,000 with Fox Duty Free heading the opposition for Ralph Beckett.

The Kingman gelding has Hollie Doyle doing the steering and he won twice over the trip on the all-weather at Lingfield in December.

Flying Pursuit steps back up to seven after winning over six furlongs last time out at Ripon for Tim Easterby.

In stark contrast to Queen’s Sargent he’s struggled on the three visits he’s had to Thirsk in the past, finishing eighth and last twice from three goes.

David O’Meara is double-handed with Azano and Young Fire, while Ivan Furtado is represented by Alminoor.

Broken Spear and Another Batt are two other horses that have won at Thirsk in the past, as well, albeit over shorter distances.

Man On The Spot Verdict