Runners for day three of the Cheltenham Festival

Fact To File will face nine rivals in a strong-looking edition of the Ryanair Chase, including last year's winner Protektorat and King George VI Chase runner-up Il Est Francais.
Last season's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner Fact To File had been favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup after winning the John Durkan Memorial on his return, but stablemate Galopin Des Champs comprehensively reversed the Punchestown form in the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup which prompted connections to have a rethink.
Also among the nine runners are Envoi Allen, the 2023 Ryanair Chase winner who finished runner-up to Protektorat last year, and the recent Denman Chase winner Djelo.
Teahupoo will face 14 rivals in his bid to win back-to-back Stayers' Hurdles, the other Grade 1 event on the card. Home By The Lee, who was third in last year's Stayers' Hurdle, is among his main challengers again.
Jagwar, winner of the influential Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase on Cheltenham Trials Day, has been declared for the Trustatrader Plate Handicap Chase rather than the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. In his absence, Nurburgring and Asian Master are at the head of the market for the novice handicap.
Willie Mullins is responsible for seven of the 24 runners in the opening Mares' Novices' Hurdle, including Aurora Vega and Maughreen. There are also maximum fields of 24 for the Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle and Kim Muir Handicap Chase,
Cheltenham Racecards
13:20 Cheltenham - Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2)
14:00 Cheltenham - Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (Grade 2)
14:40 Cheltenham - Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle
15:20 Cheltenham - Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)
16:00 Cheltenham - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1)
16:40 Cheltenham - TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase
17:20 Cheltenham - Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase
