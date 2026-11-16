Nic Doggett looks at the 13 entries for the Betfair Chase and believes that Henry de Bromhead holds the key to any serious challenge to reigning champion Grey Dawning.

Betfair Chase When: 15:00 Saturday, November 21

Where: Haydock Park

First prize: £112,540

Going: Good, good to soft in places back straight

TV: ITV & Racing TV (Sky 424)

Full racecard and free video form

AFFORDALE FURY (Noel Meade) Made a winning reappearance in 2022 and 2023, before not finding his stamina drawn out enough over two-and-a-half miles on his return to action last season. Progressed with each start thereafter, including when winning the Grade 1 Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. Pulled up lame over the same C&D in February and missed an intended return in the Champion Chase at Down Royal last month due to unsuitably fast ground. Should be enough rain in the forecast to allow him to run here and looks an interesting contender as a result. BANBRIDGE (Joseph O'Brien) 2024 King George winner who went desperately close to retaining his crown there last season, only beaten a nose by The Jukebox Man. Not at his best in two subsequent outings, though not much in common in either start (Ryanair and Grand National), and eclectic career continued with a winning Flat debut in September. Appeared outpaced when a rallying third in the Champion Chase at Down Royal last month, but this test could suit and no surprise to see him run well, especially if the forecast rain doesn't arrive early this week. CALDWELL POTTER (Paul Nicholls)

Caldwell Potter was brilliant at Cheltenham

Former Gordon Elliott inmate who made a strong impression first time out over fences for Paul Nicholls nearly two years ago but failed to reproduce that on his next two starts. Much more like it, however, when following up his ready win in the Jack Richards Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival with a rallying success in the Grade 1 Mildmay at Aintree (though worth noting that only three finished). Not seen since, and – though highly-thought-of – this looks a very tricky race in which to reappear. GORGEOUS TOM (Henry de Bromhead) Quickly improved upon his hurdling form over fences in 2024, with his best performance on the figures last season coming when fourth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury (from a mark of 151). Again ran well when third in the Galway Plate, and appeared to take another step forward when comfortably seeing off three rivals from the front in a Punchestown Grade 3 last month. Needs to take another step forward. Wouldn't want too much rain.

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Watch Grey Dawning win last year's renewal

GREY DAWNING (Dan Skelton) Announced himself as a novice of note when running away with a handicap here back in 2023, adding further Graded wins at Warwick and Cheltenham before the season was out. Travelled well but found a course specialist (Royal Pagaille) too strong on testing going when runner-up on his first try in this race in 2024, but readily turned the tables on that rival (who was 11 by then) on better ground a year ago. Failed to get home having travelled well when fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup but bounced back to winning ways when his speed was called upon in the Melling Chase at Aintree the following month. The one to beat as long as it doesn't become a bog. HANDSTANDS (Ben Pauling)

Handstands, ridden by Ben Jones, on his way to victory at Sandown

Looked an extremely exciting novice in the first few months of the 2024/5 campaign but let down by his jumping in the Mildmay at Aintree that April. Had a run under his belt when attempting to make all in this a year ago but was easily brushed aside, as he was at both Windsor and Cheltenham on his next two outings. Much more like it – though again ultimately quite easily swatted away – when second to Pic d'Orhy in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby last month, but encouragingly jumped much better there. Rain in his favour. HEART WOOD (Henry de Bromhead)

Heart Wood wins the Ryanair

Well campaigned after arriving from France (easy winner off 136 on his handicap debut in 2024) and has since developed into a high-class chaser, improving on his Ryanair second to Fact To File when taking advantage of that one's absence to win last season's renewal of the same race. Possible that effort took a lot out of him given he was a well-held third to Grey Dawning at Aintree on his next start. Has a good record fresh so might be no bad thing that he had to miss an intended return in the Champion Chase at Down Royal recently due to unsuitably quick ground. Respected, with this new trip likely to be within range. INOTHEWAYURTHINKIN (Gavin Cromwell) Has tended to come good in the spring, improving markedly on form shown earlier in the campaign when winning at both the 2024 and 2025 Cheltenham Festivals (beat Galopin Des Champs by six lengths in the Gold Cup on the latter occasion). Long way below his best last season, but once again produced his best in March when a staying-on third (didn't jump well but can be the case with him) behind Gaelic Warrior in the most recent Cheltenham Gold Cup. Plenty to prove at this point, but undoubtedly a lot of ability there.

IROKO (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero) Talented handicapper who has acquitted himself well on the big occasions since winning the Martin Pipe at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival. Fourth in the 2025 Grand National and went two places better (from a 5 lb higher mark) in the most recent renewal. All roads lead to Liverpool once more, so this likely to be just a starting point to his season if running. No wins in three attempts at this level. JAGWAR (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero) Cheltenham regular (won the Plate in 2025 and close second in the Ultima in March) who has a very solid record fresh, but is totally unproven at this lofty level having risen up through the handicap ranks. Unclear whether he or stablemate Iroko will run here or in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury the following weekend. KONFUSION (Joel Parkinson & Sue Smith) Game front-runner who rose up the staying handicap scene last season despite not being able to dominate bigger fields later on in the campaign. Solid return to action when eight lengths fifth at Aintree last month (from same mark of 145 he ended last season) and no reason why he can't again perform with credit. Unlikely that will be enough to win this, though. SALVER (Jamie Moore & Josh Moore)

Salver (left) gets the better of Doyen Quest