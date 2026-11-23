Nic Doggett takes an in-depth look at each of the 20 confirmations for Saturday's Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and fancies Willie Mullins to win the race for the first time since Total Recall in 2017.

Coral Gold Cup When: 15:00 Saturday, November 28

Where: Newbury

First prize: £142,375

Going: Good

TV: ITV & Sky Sports Racing

Full racecard and free video form

THREE CARD BRAG (Gordon Elliott) Strong stayer whose best performances have come when ridden up with the pace, as shown when a gallant runner-up to impressive six and a half-length winner Panic Attack in this 12 months ago. Very mixed bag afterwards, and is 1 lb lower here as a result so at least looks feasibly treated, but did have two runs already under his belt last season, and record fresh is poor. KING ALEXANDER (Willie Mullins) Unlucky to bump into handicap blot stablemate Jump Allen on his final start hurdling in 2025, but quickly made up into a smart chaser over intermediate distances last season. Took his form up a notch when keeping on well under rising star Daniel King to land the Galway Plate in July, and far from disgraced when weakening into sixth in the Kerry National in September. Even longer trip here, though, which might not play to his strengths. Has a Drinmore entry over two-and-a-half miles 24 hours later. REGENT'S STROLL (Paul Nicholls) Very solid course record, announcing himself as one to follow when winning the big spring bumper here back in 2024 and then impressing on his hurdling debut six months later. Didn't go on as expected over hurdles (best effort when second in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree), but better as a novice chaser last term, putting it all together with placed efforts in the Jack Richards' Handicap (behind Meetmebythesea) and when runner-up to Gold Dancer in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' at Aintree. Looks potentially very well handicapped on a mark of 149, though slight concern that his free-going tendencies might not be perfectly suited to this further emphasis on stamina. WENDIGO (Jamie Snowden) 2024 Challow Hurdle runner-up who looked unlucky when a staying-on fifth in the Albert Bartlett three months later. Very solid platform as a novice chaser last term, faring best when the emphasis was most on stamina (likely to have finished in the top five at worst when falling at the last in the Brown Advisory), and final run can be ignored as he was kicked at the start. Made a very promising return to action when successfully giving the 153-rated Potters Charm 10 lb over an inadequate trip at Carlisle (third Doyen Quest has since run well in an Ascot Grade 2) and handicapper may have taken a risk in leaving his mark unchanged on 147. Deserving favourite.

Wendigo on his way to winning the Colin Parker at Carlisle

MASACCIO (Alan King) Fifth in the Challow Hurdle back in late-2023, and made up into a smart novice chaser the following season, second to The Jukebox Man here, before filling third spot behind the same rival in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton as well as in two very competitive handicaps at Cheltenham. Not sighted for 18 months after winning his final start of that season at Ayr, but back with a bang – seemingly astounding his owner/trainer - when winning a Pertemps Hurdle Series Qualifier over three miles here earlier this month. Clearly had his issues, but mark of 147 well within reach as long as that run hasn't left its mark. DOWNMEXICOWAY (Henry de Bromhead) Dependable seven-year-old who was quick enough to win twice over the minimum trip but has fared well since going up in distance, firstly fourth to Madara in the Plate, then fifth to King Alexander in the Galway Plate, and most recently when third to Ballygunner Castle on his first try at three miles in the Kerry National when last seen in September. Has to race off another 3 lb higher here, so probably doesn't have much – if anything – in hand with regards to his mark, especially over this extra quarter of a mile, but likely to give it a good go for a long way regardless. PANIC ATTACK (Dan Skelton) Didn't appear to be going anywhere for David Pipe but rejuvenated by a switch to Dan Skelton after a long absence, progressive over hurdles and continuing that thread in no uncertain manner when winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup, this race, and a listed contest back here in January, on her first three starts last season. Set a tough task thereafter, no match for the classy Dinoblue at the Cheltenham Festival and then possibly feeling the effects of her fall in the Grand National/long season when only third of four at Perth in April. Missed a recent engagement at Carlisle, but not handicapped out of it if returning here (6lb higher than last season).

Panic Attack goes clear in the Coral Gold Cup

MIAMI MAGIC (Stuart Edmunds) Very decent hurdler (second to Potters Charm in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree) but has come into his own over fences, especially since stepping up in distance, his wins last term including a four-length defeat of Regent's Stroll at Cheltenham and a 15-length success over three miles here. Fell on his final start (four lengths down in fourth when departing four out) in the Mildmay Novices' Chase, but showed no signs of any ill effects on his return (over hurdles) when a fine front-running second to Masaccio, only headed late on. That a very encouraging start after a summer wind op, and the extra couple of furlongs should be within range, so likely to be bang there throughout. HOLLOWAY QUEEN (Nicky Henderson) Failed to shine over hurdles but took her chasing form to new heights when beating Knight Of Allen (solid yardstick, but probably didn't stay the trip) over three miles on very testing ground here in February. Followed up with another strong-staying performance when defying a 10 lb rise in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but has another 10 lb increase to cope with here, and this may not prove enough of a stamina test on her first run back. THE JUKEBOX KID (Ben Pauling) Lightly-raced seven-year-old who didn't spend long over hurdles and made an immediate impression over fences, winning three of his first four starts (all at quite testing right-handed tracks). Pulled up after a bad mistake when set a tough assignment in the Irish Grand National having skipped the Cheltenham Festival. Only 7/2 but no real signs of promise back over hurdles behind Masaccio after a summer wind op. This more suitable, but lots to prove at present including how well-treated he is (12lb higher than last handicap start, for all that was a defeat of Montregard that has worked out well). MYRETOWN (Lucinda Russe'l & Michael Scudamore) Old-fashioned stamp of a chaser who was an emphatic winner of the 2025 Ultima Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival and then sent off the 4/1 favourite for this race on his return despite a 15 lb higher mark. Fell at the ninth, and jumping aberrations have stalked him since (winless in five starts last season). Started this term on a good mark as a result, and jumped well in the main when maintaining his unbeaten record at Kelso last month though did give supporters a scare at the 11th, for all that it didn't halt his momentum. Looks tailormade for this race and a major player off 142 (same as last year) if he can cut out the errors.

Patrick Wadge celebrates on Myretown

ROAD TO HOME (Willie Mullins) Has taken a while to find his stride but got his act together from a mark of 131 when beaten only a neck by Ask Brewster in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham in March, and then swerved a run in the Scottish National (due to heavy ground) in preference to the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown a week later, where he was sent off at just 4/1 and ultimately ended his season still a novice as he found only Havaila and Our Power too strong. Unlike many from the yard, made a winning return over an inadequate trip in a beginners' chase at Galway in October, impressing with how easily he travelled up with the pace. Mixed messages from that form, but handicapper has left him pretty much alone, and this looks a perfect next step. Big chance with the dry forecast in his favour. AMIRITE (Chris Gordon) Former Henry de Bromhead inmate whose finest moments came at the sharp, right-handed Kilbeggan. Hasn't been with his new yard for long but no great encouragement from his hurdling outing behind Masaccio and co (as the market suggested), and this looks a big ask despite being back to his last winning mark (July 2025). HAVAILA (Jamie Moore & Josh Moore) Very experienced seven-year-old dual-purpose performer who has built up a fine partnership with Caoilin Quinn, the pair combining to win three on the bounce at the end of last season, beginning here and ending with the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown (Road To Home half a length back in third). Missed an intended return at Cheltenham, but has attracted support in the betting recently and is one to watch out for from off the pace, for all his modest record fresh and 4lb higher mark suggest he might be up against it.

Havaila on his way to bet365 glory

THE DOYEN CHIEF (Nick Scholfield) Well placed by Alan King to land a couple of three-mile events at Kempton and Warwick in early-2025, but looked blown away by the occasion when losing his race at the start in this 12 months ago. Enjoyed being back in a smaller field at Kempton when adding another win later in the season, but disappointed away from the Sunbury-On-Thames venue thereafter. Some encouraging signs on his first start for Nick Scholfield at Market Rasen last month, but this looks too tough a task, and might be better off keeping his confidence intact in lesser company elsewhere. BOOSTER BOB (Olly Murphy) Progressive sort over hurdles on testing ground back in 2023, and managed to come from an almost impossible position when winning the Greatwood Gold Cup over two and a half miles here in March 2025, and then followed up after a six-month break in the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase over an extra quarter of a mile. Rest of last season didn't go to plan, looking held when falling at the last in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival and then weakening late on in the Topham at Aintree. That not the most encouraging sign as he goes up markedly in trip here, but record at the track/fresh (has won first time out each season) should encourage his supporters. ONE BIG BANG (James Owen) Can clearly raise his game for the big occasion, as shown by finishing fifth in the Pertemps Final at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival and then third in a similar event the following month at Punchestown, Has continued in that vein over fences, third to Holloway Queen at Cheltenham in March and then sixth – albeit well held – in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse a month later. Promising signs when only beaten eight lengths behind Masaccio here earlier this month, and – from the same mark of 147 - likely to go well in a big-field scenario once more. KAP VERT (Philip Hobbs & Johnson White) Has hit his straps since going up in trip over fences, adding solid efforts in defeat behind Viroflay at Kempton and The Jukebox Kid at Ascot to a comprehensive win at Taunton. Continued his progression back at the Somerset venue in March (after a seven-week break), and then followed up on very different ground when travelling best and always doing enough in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr the following month. Very solid return to action from a 7 lb higher mark when third to Montregard at Aintree earlier this month, suggesting that this further 2 lb rise is within reach now granted with a greater test of stamina. Big player.

Kap Vert wins the Coral Scottish Grand National

MR HOPE STREET (Dan Skelton) Brought along steadily before moving up through the handicap hurdle ranks, and built on some solid efforts in defeat over fences (including behind The Jukebox Kid) when just getting the better of Lookaway when upped to three miles for the first time at Aintree in April. Ran as the market suggested (sent off an unfancied 15/2) when third over an inadequate trip at Stratford last month, and that should have put him spot on for this more suitable assignment. Perhaps still lacks a little bit of experience for a test like this, but very much a leading contender for his shrewd yard. HERE COMES GEORGIE (Dan Skelton) Won five times in nine starts for Patrick Neville, and shaped well a couple of times in defeat for Dylan Cunha, but made a big impression for his new yard when appearing to relish the longer trip on his reappearance at Cheltenham last month. Not in the same form (bit too keen) when well held from 7 lb higher mark at Aintree earlier this month, so needs to bounce back if taking his chance. Verdict