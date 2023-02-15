He was appearing on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’ alongside host Patrick Kennelly and Rory Delargy.

When asked which of those turned over at Leopardstown can emerge victorious at Prestbury Park he said: "Gaillard Du Mesnil going up to the National Hunt Chase – I think Fact To File in a more strongly run bumper, I’d say Appreciate It stepping up in trip.

"There’s been five in years gone by – there’s three off the top of my head - I think there’ll be loads of horses that didn’t win at the Dublin Racing Festival that could well win at Cheltenham."

The Turners Novices' Chase is thought to be the target for Appreciate It, Gaillard Du Mesnil is favourite for the National Hunt Chase and Fact To File among a strong Mullins team heading to the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.