Ruby Walsh thinks Constitution Hill can be beaten at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival

Walsh was speaking at the The Ultimate Cheltenham 2025 Preview Night, hosted by Paddy Power, and he admits he was blown away by what the six-year-old did in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown on December 29, where she won by 30 lengths.

He said: "I was watching it thinking, you’re going too fast, you’re going too fast, you’re going too fast the whole way and all of a sudden, they were going too fast for the pacemaker, he falls in a hole going to the third last, King Of Kingsfield, the next minute the mare picks up, heads on to the second last and away with her off the bend again.

"You’re thinking – she can’t – and she did and she kept doing it. And down to the last, she’s a bit long and had a grab and ran all the way to the line.

"Take out whatever way you read the race as in were the rest of them sharp enough at the start or why didn’t they follow her, when you just watch to me what she did, to me that was the best performance I saw over hurdles in Leopardstown in a long, long time.

"It’s the one hurdle performance this year that you went ‘Jesus’."