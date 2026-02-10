Ruby Walsh previews the 2026 Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival

Fact To File is even-money in Paddy Power's NRNB market for the Ryanair and Gaelic Warrior is 7/4, with the former also favourite for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup after his Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup win at the Dublin Racing Festival.

JP McManus' horse will have to be supplemented for the Gold Cup, however, and Walsh feels that Gaelic Warrior has the greater stamina of the pair.

Speaking on Paddy Power Media's ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast Cheltenham Countdown, the analyst said: "I think when you look at Florida Pearl, he had a great record at Leopardstown, didn’t quite ever get the trip in a Gold Cup and that’s probably the question mark for both Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File.

"Gaelic Warrior would need to settle to get it and Fact To File didn’t look like he got it last year, but looked like he got three miles at Leopardstown really well this year when aggressively ridden.

"But it’s still a question mark with both horses, will they get three and a quarter?

"It’s an unknown, but it’s a question mark and then when you sit down and toss it around and connections think about it, one of them is likely to think I’ll take the Ryanair – which one it is I don’t know.

"I suppose it’s not even your opinion as I think when you look back through both horses, Fact To File won a two and a half mile bumper as a five-year-old, whereas Gaelic Warrior was getting that sort of trip, won a three-mile Grade 1 novice hurdle as a five-year-old.

"So probably there’s always been more stamina in Gaelic Warrior, but I don’t know what it is, three miles and three and a quarter at Cheltenham, it sounds nothing those two furlongs and a couple of yards, they seem to make a huge difference.