Ruby Walsh previews Mrs Paddy Power Chase at Cheltenham

Ruby Walsh feels Spindleberry can have the edge over Dinoblue in the Mrs Paddy Power Chase at Cheltenham in March.
The latter finally got her day in the sun at the Festival when landing last year's renewal and currently heads the market but her progressive stablemate is close-by.
Speaking on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’ the pundit said: "Its safe to say Dinoblue sets the standard, but I do think there are mares starting to come through now that are going to challenge her and I think I know the mares’ programme at the Cheltenham Festival probably is a bugbear for some.
"But I think it’s actually enhancing the quality of stock. I think it’s a good thing and I think in the long run, it will work out and I think this will be a really competitive race. There’s some really good mares in training and I think this will be a cracking contest.
"Dinoblue has had the option of coming down to two miles in the past, not quite at Grade 1 level, but definitely at Grade 2 level. I would say Dino is probably the quicker of the two mares whereas there’s no doubt about Spindleberry in the trip and staying at it really well and she’s been progressing nicely.
"She’s an eight-year-old, I know her owner Fearghal Eastwood is keen to shoot for the stars [go for the Gold Cup], but I guess it’s Willie Mullins’ job is to measure his expectations or manage them even, but I do think it’s a deep race.
"I think Spindleberry is the most likely winner for me."
