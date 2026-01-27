Menu icon
Ruby Walsh - favours Gaelic Warrior again
Ruby Walsh

Ruby Walsh previews Mrs Paddy Power Chase at Cheltenham

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue January 27, 2026 · 4h ago

Ruby Walsh feels Spindleberry can have the edge over Dinoblue in the Mrs Paddy Power Chase at Cheltenham in March.

The latter finally got her day in the sun at the Festival when landing last year's renewal and currently heads the market but her progressive stablemate is close-by.

Speaking on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’ the pundit said: "Its safe to say Dinoblue sets the standard, but I do think there are mares starting to come through now that are going to challenge her and I think I know the mares’ programme at the Cheltenham Festival probably is a bugbear for some.

"But I think it’s actually enhancing the quality of stock. I think it’s a good thing and I think in the long run, it will work out and I think this will be a really competitive race. There’s some really good mares in training and I think this will be a cracking contest.

"AT A BIG PRICE, SHE'S INTERESTING" | CHELTENHAM COUNTDOWN | Mares Special | Ruby Walsh | R Delargy

"Dinoblue has had the option of coming down to two miles in the past, not quite at Grade 1 level, but definitely at Grade 2 level. I would say Dino is probably the quicker of the two mares whereas there’s no doubt about Spindleberry in the trip and staying at it really well and she’s been progressing nicely.

"She’s an eight-year-old, I know her owner Fearghal Eastwood is keen to shoot for the stars [go for the Gold Cup], but I guess it’s Willie Mullins’ job is to measure his expectations or manage them even, but I do think it’s a deep race.

"I think Spindleberry is the most likely winner for me."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

