Ruby Walsh previews Mrs Paddy Power Chase at Cheltenham

The latter finally got her day in the sun at the Festival when landing last year's renewal and currently heads the market but her progressive stablemate is close-by.

Speaking on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’ the pundit said: "Its safe to say Dinoblue sets the standard, but I do think there are mares starting to come through now that are going to challenge her and I think I know the mares’ programme at the Cheltenham Festival probably is a bugbear for some.

"But I think it’s actually enhancing the quality of stock. I think it’s a good thing and I think in the long run, it will work out and I think this will be a really competitive race. There’s some really good mares in training and I think this will be a cracking contest.