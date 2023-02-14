Ruby Walsh doesn't envy Paul Townend in having to pick between Willie Mullins' three leading players for the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Lossiemouth lost her unbeaten record when suffering a troubled passage behind stablemate Gala Marceau at the Dublin Racing Festival and both mares are on course for Cheltenham - as is Blood Destiny, an impressive winner at Cork and Fairyhouse. Walsh was speaking on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’ alongside host Patrick Kennelly and Rory Delargy. When asked about the Spring Juvenile Hurdle earlier this month he said: "Lossiemouth was unlucky – ran into a bit of trouble, or a good bit of trouble at the third last hurdle, again at the back of the second last hurdle and Gala Marceau got a run on her.

CHELTENHAM COUNTDOWN EP 5 | 10/1 Triumph Tip | Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle | Mares’ Chase | Ruby Walsh |

"That’s public, that is the popular opinion but I think when you watch the race from start to finish, I’d say Gala Marceau did plenty wrong from the second hurdle all the way until they crossed the road in Leopardstown. She over-raced, she was very keen, she was in and out from behind Lossiemouth. "Lossiemouth then lost her position when Gala Marceau got in and was in the wrong place, but when you look at it and break it back down, I would say Gala Marceau had improved since Christmas and Lossiemouth to me, to be a short-priced favourite, you should be able to overcome one or two things going against you in a race and still win. When you can’t overcome one, now I know two went against Lossiemouth, to me that doesn’t put you that far in front of the opposition. "Without bad luck, would she have won the race? She probably would but if you’re steaming into one, you have to hope that you can overcome some little bit of bad luck and still win. If it needs to go perfect for you, that needs to be factored into the price I would say." So what about Blood Destiny? "He was very impressive at Cork, he won well at Fairyhouse, he’s had to make the running twice. They were two average races definitely and he was really, really impressive – I’m a fan of his, I think he’s very good. I thought he was very good at Fairyhouse whatever was going on behind him but I thought he was impressive," he added.

"It was a case of he was short-priced favourite both days, nobody was going to give him a lead, no-one was going to give him a hand to go about his business so they were all going to sit behind him and see what they could do so that’s just the way they transpired I suppose. What will he do come March – who knows, he could be a better horse getting a tug." So which of the Closutton trio get his vote? "I’m weak here on this – I don’t know and I don’t envy Paul. Maybe he has something to prove on Lossiemouth, but that’s pride – this is about percentages. Maybe that’s the way he’ll look at it - which one of these, I don’t know which one will win so which one of these if I ride is going to hurt the least if it loses? "I’ve often had that argument – you sit there and you think I don’t know which one to ride, you sit down and you’ll be right on it, you can have an opinion but you try and pick which one of those. The gelding’s a very good horse Blood Destiny. I can’t pick the winner."