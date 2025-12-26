Ruby Walsh King George preview: Gaelic Warrior the one again

Ruby Walsh thinks Gaelic Warrior may again have the measure of Fact To File when they clash again in this afternoon’s Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Only a neck separated the pair after a thrilling duel for the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase but having closed down the clear leader, the leading pundit was surprised Fact To File didn’t go on to win. Speaking on Paddy Powers’ From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Big Christmas Tipping Show’ he also discussed whether such a hard reappearance could leave its mark on both horses. “Of course it’s possible, that said I think when Willie was checking the horses that evening, Gaelic Warrior had eaten everything. But look you’re not going to know that until they go and run at Kempton. “But the signs at home are that both of them are in really good form, both have come forward for that run at Punchestown and hopefully they have. They’re two really, really good horses and it will be a hell of a good race to watch.

“I kind of always had maybe a soft spot for Fact To File, I just thought some of his performances at different times, especially in the Ryanair, were just outstanding and I always thought he was a real King George horse. “But the more I’ve watched the John Durkan, especially the drone shot off the home turn when Mark Walsh just drifts out, I mean for so much of that race from the time when Gaelic Warrior made the mistake at the ditch, or before the ditch, and then lunged at the ditch, I was thinking Fact To File’s going to pick him off and he never did. “He got to him, he jumped by him and then Gaelic Warrior rallied back. It’s just in the back of your mind, why didn’t he win? The race looked to be his for the last half mile to win and he didn’t win, and I just think for that reason, I will probably be siding with Gaelic Warrior over Fact To File. But it’ll be a hell of a good horserace – I think it’ll be tactical, I don’t know what Paul will do. There will be people who think he should ride him the very same way as he rode him in the John Durkan, but for me he ran away in the John Durkan over two-and-a half and I don’t think he’ll win the King George running away. So I don’t know if he will ride him that way.”

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login