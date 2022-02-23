Sporting Life
Vauban has the measure of Fil Dor
Ruby Walsh: 'If I could ride one horse in the Triumph it would be Vauban'

By Sporting Life
10:37 · WED February 23, 2022

Ruby Walsh feels Vauban is the one to be on in the JCB Triumph Hurdle following his impressive victory at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Speaking on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’ on the Triumph Hurdle and Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase, the former jockey was taken by Willie Mullins' juvenile at Leopardstown.

He said: "Thankfully my career didn’t revolve around trying to pick the winner of the Triumph, I’m hoping my life won’t revolve around trying to tip the winner of the Triumph.

"Look if you’re giving me ‘here go and ride one’, I’d probably ride Vauban.

"I think that race in Leopardstown has a good enough track record going to Cheltenham. He looks the obvious one but I think it’s competitive enough."

Ruby Walsh - appears on Paddy Power Podcast
Ruby Walsh - appears on Paddy Power Podcast

In the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase Walsh feels Henry De Bromhead's Put The Kettle On could be the value to upset Concertista and Elimay.

"After the ante post betting lesson, do I see Concertista or Elimay being any shorter by the second last race of the Festival?

"No I don’t, so from an ante post point of view, the value is in Put The Kettle On or Zambella and probably Put The Kettle On I’d say at 10/1, has achieved far more than any of these mares and if she bounces back that’s a ridiculous price."

Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase NRMB

Paddy Power: 5-2 Concertista, 3 Elimay, Mount Ida, 4 Riviere d’Etel, 8 The Glancing Queen, Zambella, 10 Gin On Lime, Put The Kettle On, 16 Scarlet And Dove, Vienna Court, 20 Agusta Gold, Dolcita, Global Equity, 40 bar

Triumph Hurdle NRMB

Paddy Power: 2 Pied Piper, Vauban, 9-2 Fil Dor, 12 Doctor Parnassus, Porticello, 14 Il Etait Temps, 16 Gaelic Warrior, Knight Salute, 20 Pleasant Man, 33 Fleurman, Graystone, Icare Allen, Lunar Power, Petit Tonnerre, Rubaud, The Famous Five, The Tide Turns, 40 bar

