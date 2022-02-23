Speaking on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’ on the Triumph Hurdle and Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase, the former jockey was taken by Willie Mullins' juvenile at Leopardstown.

He said: "Thankfully my career didn’t revolve around trying to pick the winner of the Triumph, I’m hoping my life won’t revolve around trying to tip the winner of the Triumph.

"Look if you’re giving me ‘here go and ride one’, I’d probably ride Vauban.

"I think that race in Leopardstown has a good enough track record going to Cheltenham. He looks the obvious one but I think it’s competitive enough."