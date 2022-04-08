Ruby Walsh expects L'Homme Presse to underline his Gold Cup credentials with victory in Friday's Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree.

1.45 20 Years Together, Alder Hey & Aintree Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) Obviously the world and it’s mother is going to want to be with Langer Dan, but I’m going for another one against Langer Dan and that’s POLITESSE. She made a pleasing start over fences when she beat Premium Package last May in Punchestown, unseated behind Cape Gentleman then in October in Cork and now reverts back to hurdles. I don’t think Politesse has ever quite fulfilled her potential – she beat Fakiera in a maiden hurdle at Thurles in March that 2020, pulled out in Down Royal then and while she only finished fifth behind Skyace in that mares novice hurdle at Down Royal at their big meeting, it was a much better run than her finishing position I’d like to think. She was fourth to Stormy Ireland at May the Punchestown Festival last year in the Grade 1 hurdle. I think Politesse has always had the potential to deliver more than she has and I think off a mark of 132 with 10st 10lb on her back here tomorrow afternoon, she could be a big each-way runner.

2.20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) Jonbon is clearly the one to beat, he sat second to Dysart Dynamo in the Supreme Novices and kind of maybe exposed himself then to Constitution Hill who was a runaway winner. I still think it was a really solid effort from Jonbon to be best of the rest and he definitely sets the standard. But look I did share a flight over with Paul Townend, I heard him saying in the airport – I didn’t ask him but I heard him saying because different people asked him looking for his best chance, he kept putting up EL FABIOLO as his best ride this week and there’s no point standing around at the luggage belt if you’re not listening and I was listening and I heard Paul Townend put up El Fabiolo so I’m going to repeat it.

2.55 Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) What way do I see it? I’m probably in the L'HOMME PRESSE camp. I just loved L’Homme Presse – I think his jumping is impeccable, he’s been rock solid all year – but I loved him the last 150 yards at Cheltenham when Charlie Deutsch eventually asked him to go, he just seemed to open up. I don’t think it mattered what Farouk D’Alene did – I think he might have been destined for second and I think I actually in the weather and the rain, I had something small on Farouk D’Alene each-way but I was only hoping to get my place money and get my stake back when he fell. I think L’Homme Presse could be a Gold Cup horse, he’s really taken me and I’m in his camp.

3.30 Marsh Chase (Grade 1) I think with FAKIR D'OUDAIRIES it's accepted that he was going to be the best horse when he came here – his form has shown horses and connections that he’s not good enough for Allaho so rather than run up second to Allaho, they let Janidil do that and they came here with Fakir d’Oudairies. He won at Ascot and I think it’s good placing. Funambule Sivola ran a cracker in the Champion Chase. I just question his form at two and a half even though he stayed on in the Champion Chase. I’m not certain he stays and he’s going to have to prove to me that he does. You mention the rest of them – Sceau Royal, Allmankind, Captain Guinness, Hitman – they all sidestepped Cheltenham because they weren’t good enough to win either the Champion Chase or the Ryanair so they came here hoping it would be a weaker contest. And they’ve run into Fakir d’Oudairies – I think Fakir will win purely because I’m not convinced about Funambule Sivola’s stamina and I think the rest of them are below that standard.

