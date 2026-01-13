Ruby Walsh: Galopin Des Champs one to beat in Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

Ruby Walsh feels Galopin Des Champs can follow in the hoofprints of Kauto Star by regaining the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup crown.

The 10-year-old found Inothewayurthinkin too strong in last year’s renewal and was forced to miss his intended seasonal reappearance in the John Durkan this time around. He therefore returned in the Savills Chase over Christmas, finishing third behind Affordable Fury. Reflecting on the performance on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’, Walsh said: “Yeah it was a solid effort – we know a Gold Cup can be reclaimed, Kauto Star managed to do that so that stat can be broken. I suppose at 10 is a slight negative maybe, if you look you’re thinking he has to be on the way in a little bit now. “But his comeback run in the Savills was a good effort, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s still the first time in his life he finished behind I Am Maximus and it was solid.

"HE'S ABSOLUTELY A BET AT 33/1" | Cheltenham Countdown | Ruby Walsh & Rory Delargy | Gold Cup 50/1

“The DRF is going to be crucial – has he improved from it? You’re hoping he has, you’d imagine the run, fitness wise etc, would, but when you start in a Grade 1 three-mile chase, there’s also the worry what effect it has on you? “Do you bounce out of it and get over it, you’re hoping he has – the age, he hasn’t got the mileage on the clock, but when you start at the highest level, it can be hard to maintain it.” On the strength of the Leopardstown form, Walsh added: “The Savills Chase is a great race in its own right and Affordale Fury is the winner of the Savills Chase and he’s a Grade 1 winner as simple as that. “I think it was run at a very consistent pace – Sam Ewing went a very even gallop every step of the way. I think when you look at Irish races, more so than English ones, that was the lowest finishing speed percentage for a Grade 1 three-mile chase in Ireland for quite a while. “Now it was still 102%, but that is Irish racing where it tends to be always finishing stronger than maybe a test that you get in the UK. But still to get down to 102% is low enough in Ireland. “When you think Affordale Fury had 102%, I think a lot of Galopin Des Champs’s winning percentage times there in Irish Gold Cups and Savills Chases were all over 106 up as far as 111 even 112%. “So it was a test of stamina, Affordale Fury had fitness on his side, jumped a bit to his right, I think I Am Maximus probably got involved a bit soon, jammed on at the second last and had to run hard to catch him back. “Whereas Galopin pinged the third last, pinged the second last, quickened to the bend – ultimately he got a bit tired, looked again after the last that maybe he had a chance when Affordale Fury and I Am Maximus ended up so wide on the track. “It was good comeback, but no I think the second and third can improve by Affordale Fury in three weeks’ time, let alone in March.”

The Jukebox Man (centre) wins a remarkable King George

Another key piece of form over the festive period came in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton and that unforgettable finish with The Jukebox Man edging out Banbridge, Galopin Des Champs and Jango Baie. “I think it was the best finish I watched anyway and I think it was a great race to watch – what do you expect or want of any horserace?” Walsh said. “And I think three of the first four are entitled to take their chance in the Gold Cup, there’s no doubt about it. “The Jukebox Man, funny watching him back in an Albert Bartlett, I wonder did he pull himself up more than he didn’t stay because he stopped so quick? Jumped the last hurdle, passes the parade ring gate, he gets very lonely and Stellar Story nabs him on the line. “He never gives him a chance to rally does he, he got him so late. So I think he will stay and he looked like coming off third best in the King George when they jumped the last, yet he got himself back up and got himself back in front. “Jango Baie looked like he wanted to go a bit further, I know he’s an Arkle winner and it sounds ridiculous, but so too is Gaelic Warrior an Arkle winner and he wants to go a bit further. “They’re both Arkle winners and you’ve a couple of Gold Cup winners that were placed in Arkles – Kicking King and War Of Attrition so Arkles do produce Gold Cup horses, there’s no doubt about that. “I thought Jango Baie two different jumps in the straight might have seen him winning. Gaelic Warrior a better jump at the fourth last and if Paul hadn’t dropped and had to grab his whip, maybe still would have won, but that is splitting hairs blaming that for it.

