Cheltenham Thursday tips: Ruby Walsh thoughts

“Dandy Mag beat The Bosses Oscar in Leopardstown in the qualifier. Dandy Mag didn’t one of those rare, rare situations where you beat a horse and then face it on the very same terms when you re-oppose. Look he’s not getting any younger Dandy Mag, he seems to be in good form, he has an each-way chance – they’re paying each-way the first six, he’s 16-1 [now 20-1], would I stop you backing him to do that, no I wouldn’t. [Would The Bosses Oscar be your number one or happy to stick with Dandy Mag?] He came home, ah no The Bosses Oscar is, but Frank has made that case – it would be plagiarism if I was to rob that tip, for the pods we’ve done all along Frank has been on his case and he’s explained it in more detail than I am going to.”

“[Have you changed your mind about Envoi Allen] No and it’s not going to change and I think Galvin winning the National Hunt Chase, the last race on Tuesday evening. [recording a little unclear] look I think that theory was blown out of the water there and then so Envoi Allen all the way for me. [Any idea who might chase him home?] I don’t – Frank is putting up Fusil Raffles – he may well, there’s a dead eight runners, there’s an each-way angle there, I’m just not sure where it is.”

2.30 Ryanair Chase - Tornado Flyer

“[Willie Mullins has Min, Melon and Allaho] Yeah and Tornado Flyer so numerically he has the advantage but pick the right one of Willie’s to be on. I didn’t envy Paul Townend having to make a decision – he’s gone for Min – tried and trusted but he’s a 10-year-old. That said Allaho’s win of a beginners’ chase and a Grade 2 at Thurles, Melon is the winner of a beginners’ chase and a whole heap of places – he doesn’t win very much. Tornado Flyer he seems to be going a little bit downhill, he too is the winner of a beginners’ chase. Min has won five Grade 1s – I can see Paul Townend’s reasoning for the decision he has made but and he probably can’t see it because he’s too humble a person.

"He was brilliant on Min last year and he needed to be – like he tightened Saint Calvados going to the last, that was the winning and losing of the race. If you need to be that good to win a race, the likelihood of winning it again is not very high and I think it was the ride won the race last year. I think Saint Calvados has a big chance [Non-runner] , which one of Willie’s – I don’t know, Allaho has been to two festivals, we probably ran him over the wrong trip twice – is he really fast enough for two miles five, we’ll find out, Melon there’s a good chance he’ll finish second – he’s been second at the last four festivals and Tornado Flyer if you go back to his first run in Punchestown and his second run in the Durkan that was behind Min, he’s probably overpriced at 33-1.”

3.05 Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle - Lisnagar Oscar (each-way)

“[Can a horse who hasn’t run over hurdle’s for three years win the Stayers?] Of course they can, they said a horse who was five couldn’t win the Champion Hurdle, he did. I think he can. Do I particularly fancy him – I’m not going to oppose him. No there is value - I’m not sold on Paisley Park, I’ve been in the Thyme Hill camp all along. Sire Du Berlais’s run in Leopardstown concerns me, but this has been his target so maybe he’ll just be a better horse here – he’s won the last two runnings of the Pertemps.

"But I think Lisnagar Oscar looked overlooked last year – he had a wind operation after having two below par runs early in the season, he went to Haydock first run after the wind op – the pace of the race didn’t suit him, he had to make the running himself and he ended up, he was idling in front and he got mugged at the back of the last, but he was running on again at the line. The stats will tell the second run is the time to catch a horse after a wind operation – I think he’s coming back into form. First five 10-1 each-way – he’ll do me.”