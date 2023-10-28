Ruby Walsh feels there were signs of vulnerability in Constitution Hill's win in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle in the spring.
He was speaking on a special edition of Betfair's 'Racing Only Bettor' podcast alongside Rachael Blackmore and host Vanessa Ryle.
When asked if he thought Nicky Henderson's star was unbeatable, he said: "I would have said yes until I watched him in Aintree... I thought he looked fallible at Aintree.
"I thought it was a good step down from his Champion Hurdle run. Way below his Fighting Fifth run, below his Christmas Hurdle run... it was the first time I looked at him and thought, something will chin you some day, you're not unbeatable."
Blackmore is looking forward to the season ahead with some of the established Henry De Bromhead stars.
She said of A Plus Tard: "Last season went completely wrong for him in every sense, so yes, I'm really looking forward to him this season. You have to be like that when you're the lucky one that gets to ride him and you know, he's won a Gold Cup so we know he can do it.
"I don't think Bob Olinger can be discounted either, he will be back again. I still retain my faith in him."
The pair also discussed the abuse jockeys receive following David Beckham's revelations on his recent Netflix documentary about what he suffered following his sending-off against Argentina.
"I've often thought to myself, I hate that abuse I'm getting and I stopped looking, none of us ever got abuse like Beckham, did you see his documentary? Jesus Christ, you think you're getting abuse on social media please, we are living in a different world to even think that because there's 15 or 100 people calling you this that or the other on a page. Mother of Christ, we're going soft, I even thought that myself watching the Beckham documentary, thinking, you blouse look at the abuse he's getting," said Walsh.
