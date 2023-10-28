He was speaking on a special edition of Betfair's 'Racing Only Bettor' podcast alongside Rachael Blackmore and host Vanessa Ryle.

When asked if he thought Nicky Henderson's star was unbeatable, he said: "I would have said yes until I watched him in Aintree... I thought he looked fallible at Aintree.

"I thought it was a good step down from his Champion Hurdle run. Way below his Fighting Fifth run, below his Christmas Hurdle run... it was the first time I looked at him and thought, something will chin you some day, you're not unbeatable."

Blackmore is looking forward to the season ahead with some of the established Henry De Bromhead stars.

She said of A Plus Tard: "Last season went completely wrong for him in every sense, so yes, I'm really looking forward to him this season. You have to be like that when you're the lucky one that gets to ride him and you know, he's won a Gold Cup so we know he can do it.

"I don't think Bob Olinger can be discounted either, he will be back again. I still retain my faith in him."