Cheltenham Festival: Ruby Wash day one tips

Ruby Walsh, Paddy Power himself and Patrick Kennelly preview the action from Cheltenham in the Paddy Power Media’s podcast ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’.
Here are Ruby’s tips and his thoughts on the feature Champion Hurdle:
120 Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle Appreciate It, Blue Lord each-way
155 Sporting Life Arkle Chase Shishkin
230 Ultima Handicap Chase Happygolucky
305 Champion Hurdle Honeysuckle
“Yeah 10 runners – really good race and it has everything. You have Goshen, Silver Streak, Aspire Tower and Not So Sleepy – four horses who like to front run so they’re guaranteed a good gallop. If a couple let them sit just behind that being probably Saldier, James Du Berlais and Honeysuckle.
"And you have a couple that’ll drop in Abacadabras, Sharjah, Epatante sorry will be in the second row as well, so like the race has great shape, it has plenty of high-class horses but I just think with the rain that’s fallen, slowing the ground a little bit, it’s going to suit Goshen, but I think that it also helps Honeysuckle and I just think she’s a better mare than she was last year – I really fancy her."
340 Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle No bet
415 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Saint Sam each-way
450 Sam Vestey National Hunt Novices Chase Next Destination
Nap Next Destination
