Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Next Destination - Ruby Walsh nap

Cheltenham Festival: Ruby Wash day one tips

By Sporting Life
10:28 · TUE March 16, 2021

Ruby Walsh, Paddy Power himself and Patrick Kennelly preview the action from Cheltenham in the Paddy Power Media’s podcast ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’.

To listen to the whole of this week’s show please head here: podfollow.com/horsesmouth

Here are Ruby’s tips and his thoughts on the feature Champion Hurdle:

120 Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle Appreciate It, Blue Lord each-way

155 Sporting Life Arkle Chase Shishkin

230 Ultima Handicap Chase Happygolucky

305 Champion Hurdle Honeysuckle

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour: Day One Preview

Yeah 10 runners – really good race and it has everything. You have Goshen, Silver Streak, Aspire Tower and Not So Sleepy – four horses who like to front run so they’re guaranteed a good gallop. If a couple let them sit just behind that being probably Saldier, James Du Berlais and Honeysuckle.

"And you have a couple that’ll drop in Abacadabras, Sharjah, Epatante sorry will be in the second row as well, so like the race has great shape, it has plenty of high-class horses but I just think with the rain that’s fallen, slowing the ground a little bit, it’s going to suit Goshen, but I think that it also helps Honeysuckle and I just think she’s a better mare than she was last year – I really fancy her."

340 Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle No bet

415 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Saint Sam each-way

450 Sam Vestey National Hunt Novices Chase Next Destination

Nap Next Destination

Click here too listen to the whole of this week’s show: podfollow.com/horsesmouth

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content