Cheltenham Festival: Ruby Wash day one tips

“Yeah 10 runners – really good race and it has everything. You have Goshen, Silver Streak, Aspire Tower and Not So Sleepy – four horses who like to front run so they’re guaranteed a good gallop. If a couple let them sit just behind that being probably Saldier, James Du Berlais and Honeysuckle.

"And you have a couple that’ll drop in Abacadabras, Sharjah, Epatante sorry will be in the second row as well, so like the race has great shape, it has plenty of high-class horses but I just think with the rain that’s fallen, slowing the ground a little bit, it’s going to suit Goshen, but I think that it also helps Honeysuckle and I just think she’s a better mare than she was last year – I really fancy her."

340 Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle No bet

415 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Saint Sam each-way

450 Sam Vestey National Hunt Novices Chase Next Destination

Nap Next Destination

