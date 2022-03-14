Ruby Walsh provides his Cheltenham Festival tips for day one via the Paddy Power 'From The Horse's Mouth' Podcast.

Ruby Walsh's day one tips 13.50 Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle – JONBON 14.1 Sporting Life Arkle – SAINT SAM 14.50 Ultima Handicap Chase – BEN DUNDEE 15.30 Champions Hurdle – HONEYSUCKLE 16.10 Brown Advisory Mares Hurdle – STORMY IRELAND 16.50 Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – BRITZKA/EBASARI 17.30 Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Chase – VANILLIER DAY ONE NAP – Stormy Ireland

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle – Jonbon 11/2 I have the privilege of being in Cheltenham. It’s a small field for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle with only 9 runners. The field is exactly as we expected. Dysart Dynamo and Kilcruit are both in excellent form and they both have big chances, despite Constitution Hill being [the subject of] all the chat. I’m not a massive believer in pedigrees but if you look at the dry ground, and you also see Walk In The Park, then Jonbon. Sporting Life Arkle – Saint Sam 8/1 Edwardstone has the strongest form, he’s done nothing wrong, and he will be very hard to beat. I think at 5/2 he’s tight enough. Riviere D’etel has an advantage over Blue Lord, Haut En Colours and Saint Sam over the last couple of runs. She has experience and was given runs earlier. I wouldn’t take on the top three [for a bet]. I’m going to go with Saint Sam for this race, I like the way he jumps. He's brave, he’s low, he’s accurate and I’d chance him each way at 9/1. There’s lots of pace in here – it's a really strongly run race. It will suit Saint Sam.

Ultima Handicap Chase Ben Dundee 18/1 This is probably one of the only ante-post selections I’m going to stick with. The horse I selected in this race was Ben Dundee and I have no reason to not fancy him still. He was second in the Paddy Power at Christmas Festival, and I’m sticking with him each way. Mares' Hurdle – Stormy Ireland 11/2 Telmesomethinggirl was a good novice last season and won the mares race here [at Cheltenham], but I’m not convinced about last season’s mares novice hurdlers. Stormy Ireland’s form is solid and has been all year. She has a great chance and the ground will suit her. She just has to have a good gallop so if someone wants to go faster than her, she can just sit second. She’s a great price each way.

