Ruby Walsh provides his Cheltenham Festival tips for day one via the Paddy Power 'From The Horse's Mouth' Podcast.
13.50 Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle – JONBON
14.1 Sporting Life Arkle – SAINT SAM
14.50 Ultima Handicap Chase – BEN DUNDEE
15.30 Champions Hurdle – HONEYSUCKLE
16.10 Brown Advisory Mares Hurdle – STORMY IRELAND
16.50 Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – BRITZKA/EBASARI
17.30 Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Chase – VANILLIER
I have the privilege of being in Cheltenham. It’s a small field for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle with only 9 runners.
The field is exactly as we expected. Dysart Dynamo and Kilcruit are both in excellent form and they both have big chances, despite Constitution Hill being [the subject of] all the chat.
I’m not a massive believer in pedigrees but if you look at the dry ground, and you also see Walk In The Park, then Jonbon.
Edwardstone has the strongest form, he’s done nothing wrong, and he will be very hard to beat. I think at 5/2 he’s tight enough.
Riviere D’etel has an advantage over Blue Lord, Haut En Colours and Saint Sam over the last couple of runs. She has experience and was given runs earlier.
I wouldn’t take on the top three [for a bet]. I’m going to go with Saint Sam for this race, I like the way he jumps. He's brave, he’s low, he’s accurate and I’d chance him each way at 9/1.
There’s lots of pace in here – it's a really strongly run race. It will suit Saint Sam.
This is probably one of the only ante-post selections I’m going to stick with.
The horse I selected in this race was Ben Dundee and I have no reason to not fancy him still. He was second in the Paddy Power at Christmas Festival, and I’m sticking with him each way.
Telmesomethinggirl was a good novice last season and won the mares race here [at Cheltenham], but I’m not convinced about last season’s mares novice hurdlers.
Stormy Ireland’s form is solid and has been all year. She has a great chance and the ground will suit her. She just has to have a good gallop so if someone wants to go faster than her, she can just sit second.
She’s a great price each way.
Gaelic Warrior is a lovely horse. He’s a strong stayer and we are hoping that the race will suit him. To me though, he takes up too much of the market. He’s created a great value each way for other horses.
There’s massive each way value here on any of the other Gordon [Elliott] horses. Ebasari is double digit odds, so is Britzka who Frank Hickey has fancied for a while.
Gaelic Warrior may well go on to win, but any of those horses are a better bet each way in a handicap where you might need a bit of luck.
There’s two UK based runners against five Irish based ones. It’s Wales vs Ireland. Traditionally, you need plenty of runs to win this race.
Stattler is a very good horse and jumper but at three miles, who knows?
If you look at novice hurdle form, Vanillier routed Stattler here last year at the Albett Bartlett and then was just behind him at the faster Punchestown track.
At the stamina track Vanillier won, at the speed track Stattler won. On Tuesday, it could be Vanillier’s turn again.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.