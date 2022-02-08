Ruby Walsh believes Appreciate It is the only danger to Honeysuckle in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
He was appearing alongside host Patrick Kennelly, Rory Delargy and Frank Hickey on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’.
They discussed the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle and Cheltenham Gold Cup which are all now Non Runner Money Back with the firm.
Having avoided a clash with Henry De Bromhead's star mare in the Irish Champion Hurdle on Sunday, Appreciate It is set to lock horns with her in March and Walsh said: "Appreciate It is in good order – I just don’t think Willie really thought throwing him in against Honeysuckle who had a run under her belt and him with no run for his first start was possibly the way forward and basically that’s it.
"He’s going to have to take her on at some stage, I know that, but I think Willie was more than happy to have one go at her in Cheltenham rather than try to have two goes at her, one at Leopardstown and probably get beat and then have to get over that to go and take her on in the Champion Hurdle. So he’s heading straight there and I think realistically, he is possibly her only rival.
"Now I wouldn’t even go in the without market, I think at 5/1 it’s a fifth of the odds, you get your money back if he’s second and take the 5/1, I think he’s the only horse that can beat her so I think backing him each-way is possibly a bet to nothing. I’d be shocked if he was out of the first three and I think he’s the only horse that could possibly beat her.
"There’s the Red Mills which he could go to, Willie did run Cilaos Emery in that before he lined up and finished fourth I think in the Champion Hurdle. I can’t think of a horse that’s ever won it first time up, I know the horse that was second My Tent Or Yours was second to Annie Power on his first run of the season, but he was second, he didn’t beat her.
"But I just think Appreciate It, to me she’s better than Sharjah, we know he is, every level of form tells us that, same with Zanahiyr, Epatante she’s the best and the only fresh blood I suppose or fresh opposition is Appreciate It and I’d be surprised if he was out of the first three and I think he’s the only one that could possibly beat her so at 5/1 I think he’s probably the each-way bet."
Sporting John to win the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle was 8/1 now 10/1
Adagio to win the Champion Hurdle (betting without Honeysuckle) was 14/1 now 18/1
Shishkin to win the Champion Chase was 8/11 now 10/11
Al Boum Photo to win the Gold Cup was 8/1 now 10/1
Walsh also shared his views on the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup where he expects last year's principals to be towards the fore again.
"I’m hoping Al Boum Photo wins, but I still think A Plus Tard he was brilliant at Haydock, I think on another day could have won at Christmas," he said.
"I think he’s a better horse than he was last year and I think he’s the most likely winner. Minella Indo was definitely white smoke as they’s say [at the weekend], he’s definitely going in the right direction, there’s no doubt about that. Galvin’s a really strong stayer, I think Protektorat is probably overlooked, I thought he was really good at Aintree when he beat Native River a distance, but I still just think that last year’s Gold Cup, they pulled a long way clear of the rest of the horses and I think that’s rock solid that form."