Ruby Walsh Aintree tips for Grand National Festival at Aintree

Ruby Walsh provides his Aintree tips for the Grand National Festival via Paddy Power's From The Horse's Mouth Podcast.

EBC Group Manifesto Novices’ Chase Was it always the plan to go straight to Aintree with Impaire Et Passe, Ruby? I think it was the owner’s plan yeah, but I don’t know if he’s in the right race to tell you the truth. Cheekpieces on him, he comes here two and a half miles, for the first time cheekpieces should help, but he has a bit of ground to make up with Croke Park, who comes straight here as well. Croke Park’s been having a terrific season from beating Iris Emery, he then went and beat Heart Wood in the Drinmore, went to Leopardstown at Christmas and beat Better Days Ahead, just wasn’t quite a match for Ballyburn at the Dublin Racing Festival. But he’s had a really good season Croke Park and I think he arguably brings better form to the table than Impaire Et Passe does. Jango Baie was a good winner of the Arkle when it fell apart, ended up beating Only By Night by three parts of a length, looks like he wants further Jango Baie to be fair to him, but Croke Park was a horse that I was slow to warm to, but I have warmed to him and I’m with Croke Park here. I think his style of running would really suit Aintree, really good jumper, he’ll be on the pace, yeah he’s the one for me. Selection: Croke Park

Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle You were down at Dan Skelton’s and Live Conti caught the eye of a few people? Did he – yeah we saw him, nice horse, didn’t think the lads were overly bullish about him to tell you the truth. They said he’s a really nice horse, but they weren’t jumping up and down about him. Maybe he’ll go and win, he looked a fair horse at Wetherby, it was a no race, the form of his Auteuil run took a bit of a knock in the Triumph, Larzac ran really poorly so hard to know. It wasn’t a race I was in love with, not a division I’m ever in love with anyway juveniles, but maybe Murcia could improve a little bit depending how on ground rides and how much water they have on, but definitely if the ground starts to dry Murcia will definitely start to improve. She has a 13lb swing with Puturhandstogether form the Fred Winter, she was I suppose beaten far enough, but she does get a good swing, she was only beaten a little over eight lengths. I think the flat track would suit her. At an each-way price maybe Murcia, but it wasn’t a race I was madly keen on. Selection: Murcia (each-way)

Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Walsh: Plenty of pace Ahoy Senor, Stage Star, The Real Whacker, not going to be any hanging around in this, it will be a good strong gallop. Gaelic Warrior steps right up in trip, a hood and a tongue tie on him still, I think the pace of the race will suit, probably ideally if it was another fortnight away it would be better. It’s hard to know if he’s a 100% or not just yet, but he seems to be in good form at home. It has been the target for Spillane’s Tower and Grey Dawning though for quite a while. Grey Dawning is coming here off the back of a good win at Kelso, Spillane’s Tower we haven’t see since Christmas, but I’m going to forgive Spillane’s Tower his run at Kempton. I think Spillane’s Tower is a very good horse, I think this has been his aim and I think it’s Spillane’s Tower for me would be the one to overturn Grey Dawning. I hope Gaelic Warrior can run a solid race and Embassy Gardens should run well too, but no I think Spillane’s Tower. Selection: Spillane’s Tower

William Hill Aintree Hurdle How’s Lossiemouth? She looks in great form, saw her this morning before she headed off to Dublin Port. She looks in really good nick, no bad news to report anyway. I think the trip is ideal for her, I think two and a half miles suits her, she wasn’t quick enough for Constitution Hill at Christmas, but I think the extra half mile gives her a really good chance and I definitely wouldn’t oppose her on Thursday anyway. Are you putting her down as your selection? I think I probably will - It was hard to split them, but even through the Champion Hurdle, I thought he was going fine, but State Man was always going easier than him behind him when Constitution Hill fell. State Man was travelling better than Constitution Hill, now maybe that’s just Constitution Hill being relaxed. But you know the horse that won there in January, Nico couldn’t keep him behind ordinary ones in front, in the Champion Hurdle he didn’t look like he was having any trouble keeping up. I don’t think they were going that hard in the Champion Hurdle. They definitely went quicker at Leopardstown than they did and Kempton than they did at Cheltenham so I don’t know. And I think maybe one of Constitution Hill’s least impressive performances was arguably over two and a half miles here when he beat Sharjah by a couple of lengths. So I think at this trip he could be vulnerable to her. If it was a two mile race I’d see it a bit differently, but at two and a half I think she’ll give him all he wants of it. Selection: Lossiemouth

Randox Foxhunters’ Chase Selection: Ramillies (each-way)

Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase Selection: Sans Bruit/Petit Tonnerre

Goffs Nickel Coin Mares’ Bumper Selection: Seo Linn