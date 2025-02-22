Rubaud won the Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton | report and free video replay

Second to leading Arkle fancy L'Eau Du Sud at Warwick on his previous outing, Rubaud was made to work hard for victory at a course where he was winning for the fourth time.

Everything went smoothly for the first circuit of the Grade Two despite market rival Imperial Saint refusing to allow Rubaud an uncontested lead but Harry Cobden had to niggle his mount along once or twice on the final lap on his first attempt over two and a half miles.

Rubaud also had to survive several sketchy jumps on the far side but he had come back on the bridle rounding the final turn where he had the strong-travelling Boombawn and Mark Of Gold in his slipstream.

The latter hit the front in the straight but Cobden had saved something on Rubaud who had his head back in front jumping the last before keeping on gamely to repel a sustained challenge from Boombawn by a length.

It was a third win of a profitable campaign for Rubaud who won a course Listed hurdle on his reappearance before supplementing those gains with victory in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton.

Trainer Paul Nicholls was winning the Pendil Novices' Chase for a fourteenth time.