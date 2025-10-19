Menu icon
Rubaud is in control at Wincanton

Rubaud wins Kempton Listed Hurdle for third year in succession

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun October 19, 2025 · 1h ago

Paul Nicholls enjoyed a timely success ahead of Cheltenham's first meeting of the season next week as Rubaud won Sunday's Listed event at Kempton for the third time.

Sent off the 10/11 favourite under Ditcheat stable jockey Harry Cobden, Rubaud made all the running in the CopyBet Hurdle and battled on well to repel the challenge of Burdett Road who finished a length behind in second.

Kihavah was a further two and a quarter lengths back in third.

Nicholls said on Racing TV: "A fantastic horse fantastic. I thought he might need it a little bit.

"We were thinking about going chasing at Ascot or even in the Haldon Gold Cup in three weeks' time after today, but if he won today then we'd perhaps look at the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton.

"I'd say if the ground stayed decent, good or good to firm something like that, we might look at the Elite Hurdle again as he's so good over hurdles.

"He's a Grade 2 hurdler, we did try him in a couple of Grade 1s before and we know where we are with that.

"Chasing was brilliant, he won the Pendil last year over two and a half so you've lots of options with him. He's a lovely, genuine and tough horse. We know he's better than today. We've been slightly slow to start, some of them have needed a run but that doesn't matter this time of year.

"It was a great performance from a wonderful horse."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

