Rubaud wins Kempton Listed Hurdle for third year in succession

Kihavah was a further two and a quarter lengths back in third.

Sent off the 10/11 favourite under Ditcheat stable jockey Harry Cobden, Rubaud made all the running in the CopyBet Hurdle and battled on well to repel the challenge of Burdett Road who finished a length behind in second.

Nicholls said on Racing TV: "A fantastic horse fantastic. I thought he might need it a little bit.

"We were thinking about going chasing at Ascot or even in the Haldon Gold Cup in three weeks' time after today, but if he won today then we'd perhaps look at the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton.

"I'd say if the ground stayed decent, good or good to firm something like that, we might look at the Elite Hurdle again as he's so good over hurdles.

"He's a Grade 2 hurdler, we did try him in a couple of Grade 1s before and we know where we are with that.

"Chasing was brilliant, he won the Pendil last year over two and a half so you've lots of options with him. He's a lovely, genuine and tough horse. We know he's better than today. We've been slightly slow to start, some of them have needed a run but that doesn't matter this time of year.

"It was a great performance from a wonderful horse."