Rubaud a Christmas Hurdle surprise package for Paul Nicholls

The Ditcheat master intends to step the consistent seven-year-old back up to the top table for a tilt at the £130,000 contest in which he finished second two years ago.

Although the son of Air Chief Marshal, who has won five of his nine previous starts around the Sunbury venue, only scrambled home to secure a third straight success in the Grade Two Elite Hurdle at Wincanton last month, Nicholls reports him to be back to his best.

Nicholls said of the challenge ahead of Rubaud on Friday: “There is no Lossiemouth coming over and there is no Constitution Hill.

“Obviously, Nicky’s horse Sir Gino is coming back, but I presume they will use that as a stepping-stone for something else.

"He (Rubaud) is in good form this season and he has had a lovely break since he ran at Wincanton the last day.

“He was nowhere near his best when he ran at Wincanton the other day, but he is back to where he was before his first run at Kempton Park.

“He runs really well in those Grade Twos, but this is a tough test for him, however he loves Kempton Park and there is a drying forecast. If he won a Grade One it would be massive.”