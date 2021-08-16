Success in Britain’s first Grade One race of the jumps season would be the biggest to date for jockey Deutsch, who enjoyed notable success on the Rich Ricci-owned gelding last term.

And while connections have hinted that the extended 3m 1f contest remains the first preference for the Venetia Williams-trained seven year old, he will only line up if conditions are suitable at the Merseyside track.

Royale Pagaille made giant strides over fences last season, following up victory at Haydock Park on his return with impressive triumphs at Kempton Park and back at Haydock in the Grade Two Peter Marsh Handicap Chase.

He then went on to finish sixth on his final start at the very highest level, in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, and the 25 year old rider believes he can resume his progression this campaign.

Deutsch said: “Last season he was great. He is a lovely horse and is just a nice horse to have around the place. I’m really looking forward to whatever he does next.

“I was highly impressed when he won the Peter Marsh last season. I was in the weighing room at Ascot and I was desperate to jump on board him.

“I don’t think it ended up being the strongest race but what he did was very pleasing to the eye.

“He picked up a foot injury in the Gold Cup. His jumping was not as good as it normally is in the Gold Cup and whether that was down to the foot I don’t know.

“I’m not looking into that result too much as hopefully he is still improving.

“He has proven he can win a good race off top weight in a good handicap and we know he likes the track, which is a bonus. He has still got to do it at this level but I don’t want to put any pressure on him.

“It would certainly be my biggest success if he runs and wins but it is up to the owners and Venetia whether he runs and I imagine it will be a last minute decision.”