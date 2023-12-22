Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Royale Pagaille is in control at Haydock
Royale Pagaille - misses King George

Royale Pagaille ruled out of Ladbrokes King George VI Chase

By Sporting Life
17:04 · FRI December 22, 2023

Venetia Williams’ Royale Pagaille will miss the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day due to a sore foot.

The nine-year-old was last seen winning the Betfair Chase from Bravemansgame at Haydock in November, the same horse that beat him by 14 lengths into second in the King George last season.

Royale Paigaille was being prepared for another tilt at the Christmas showpiece, but a setback has scuppered that plan and he will instead be aimed at a third successive win in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in January.

The Herefordshire-based trainer said via Instagram: “Unfortunately Royale Pagaille is unable to run in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day due to a sore foot.

“The timing is probably more painful than the foot itself, and hopefully he will bid for a third Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in January.”

Get Stuck In - Patrick Mullins on Allaho, exciting Novices and the bumper team at Closutton

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING