Royal Patronage snatched an unlikely victory in a thrilling Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket.

Runner-up Coroebus looked to have the Group Two prize in the bag for Godolphin when scooting clear of his rivals going down The Dip. It was only well inside the final furlong that he began to either lose concentration or tire and the Acomb winner needed no second invitation. Finishing to great effect under Jason Hart, Mark Johnston's charge hit the line hard - and a neck in front. £32,000 was matched at 1.01 about the runner-up on Betfair in-running.

Johnston was winning his fourth Royal Lodge and told Racing TV: "I thought we were going to finish second even well inside the final furlong. But at that stage I was happy, he was running away from the chasing pack and I was thinking he's going to be a lovely horse for stepping up in trip next year. "Then Jason said the moment he hit the rising ground he was just gaining with every stride and won well in the end. "He said he was a bit keener than he wanted early on and all the way he was trying to bring him back and settle him. Before he knew it the race was on and William (Buick) had come and joined him and he was caught on the back foot then but once he met the rising ground he was away. "The Vertem Futurity hasn't been mentioned to connections yet and we'll have to go away and think about that but either way, whether he runs again this year or not, I'll be happy. He's a great horse to dream about for next year."

In terms of early thoughts for his 2022 campaign Johnston added: "Coming into the final furlong I was certainly thinking of Derby trials and he'd be starting at ten furlongs next year. But Mister Baileys won the Royal Lodge for me and we were all thinking Derby then and almost ran him in the Guineas as a Derby trial. Who knows? Come next March or April we might be thinking the same with this horse." There will clearly be another day for the imposing Coroebus, who looked so exciting when showing his change of gear. Trainer Charlie Appleby said: “It’s always hard when you pass them all and then get passed again. He’ll have learned plenty today. We’ve been pleased with him at home and he’s a beautiful-looking horse. “I think he’s just got a bit lonely out in front there in the end. He only had one run under his belt and got picked up by a horse who has had plenty of racing now. Take nothing away from the winner. He’d won an Acomb and he’s obviously a good horse.”

Jason Hart is all smiles after Royal Patronage's win