Royal Lodge Stakes latest: First Law favourite

The son of Too Darn Hot cost 1,000,000 guineas as a yearling and made a winning start to his career at Sandown before beating the reopposing Rocket Boy by three-quarters-of-a-length in the Ascendant Stakes at Haydock. He was still noticeably green through the race that day.

Burning Up is also two-from-two in his career for date and defied a seven-pounds penalty when winning a novice stakes on day one of the Betfair Sprint Cup meeting.

Aidan O'Brien has six options in Aachen, Aix La Chapelle, Drumbeat, Giant Sequoia, Haffner and Hmas Perth.

BetMGM Solario Stakes winner Alfred Wallace is on course to represent Ed Walker.