Royal Lodge Stakes: Bow Echo to be supplemented

Bow Echo is on track for the Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes next weekend after pleasing trainer George Boughey in a racecourse gallop on Saturday morning.

The unbeaten son of Night Of Thunder was put through his paces at the Rowley Mile on Saturday morning in order to get acquainted with track before tackling the mile Group Two next Saturday which connections intend to supplement him for at a cost of £10,000. Working under Billy Loughnane over seven furlongs alongside a lead horse partnered by Grace McEntee, the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum-owned colt quickened away smartly through the closing stages of the gallop and finished comfortably on top of the exercise. Boughey said: “He is a horse that has never taken a huge amount of work and that was probably only the fifth piece of work in his career. He is just a very natural horse that seems to handle all sorts of ground and all sorts of tracks. He just had a little bit of a think coming into the dip, but he quickened away nicely. "That is as good as a two-year-old that we have had work with that lead horse and he is in tip top condition ahead of next Saturday.” After making a splash on his debut at Newbury, Bow Echo followed that victory up when getting the better of the well-regarded Publish upped to Listed level in the Betting.Betfair Ascendant Stakes at Haydock Park earlier this month.

Although this will be another step up the ladder Boughey expects the nature of the race, staged over the same course and distance he hopes Bow Echo will appear in next year’s Betfred 2000 Guineas, to suit him much better. He added: “His work had always been good (before his debut), in the little evidence we had, as he had never come off the bridle and he was going past maiden winners. He was in my five-to-follow at the start of the year and he has always had a great temperament for the job and he looks to be going the right way. "The big thing Billy said that as an inexperienced horse he hasn’t really had anything to take him deep into a race. At Haydock Park he was wandering about in front. He hit the front possibly too soon, but he had to commit, and he had to really knuckle down. “The stronger tempo of the race here, as usually at Newmarket they go a good gallop, will help him. He is a horse that is still learning and we are working back from the 2000 Guineas next year. This will just give him some match practice on the track and we are looking forward to seeing how he can get on.”

