Royal Fixation back to winning ways in Sky Bet Lowther at York

Trainer Ed Walker took the Group 2 at York 12 months ago with Celandine and he repeated the dose courtesy of Palace Pier filly Royal Fixation, who was again ridden by William Buick after just missing out under the same rider when second to Venetian Sun in Newmarket's Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes.

Buick once again held onto Royal Fixation, who was as short as 11/8 overnight but went off the 5/2 joint-favourite, near the back of the field early but his mount responded impressively when asked to quickened a furlong and a half from the finish, sweeping down the outside to join market rival America Queen

She'd moved to the front with 100 yards to go and was kept up to her work to score with something to spare, the second pulling two lengths clear of Staya who had to settle for third after briefly being made to wait for running room a couple of furlongs out.

A delighted Walker said: “We’ve always had a very high opinion of her and she ran a huge race at Newmarket. It’s been a really long six weeks, you let her down, then you build her back up and you hope you’ve got it right.

“You don’t want to leave them too fresh and it’s been quite a challenge. Sam, one of my head girls, who rides her every day, has done a great job and it’s just mega.

“What’s exciting is she still looked a bit green off the bridle, just wandering a little.

“She’s quick. I think Cheveley Park next. She’s from a fast female line and she’s got loads of speed. I think she’d be too keen over a mile, for now.”

Buick said: "She's not very big but she's got a big heart.

"I thought I should have won at Newmarket, so I wanted to put it right today. She travelled well and picked up. She's got a lot of ability. She's very good now (at two) and I'm sure Ed and the team will utilise that. But good two-year-olds generally make good three-year-olds too."