Royal Champion wins Bahrain International Trophy for a second time

Karl Burke's horse won the race when it was a Group 2 last year but this time around it was upgraded to a Group 1 as he again proved himself as a top international traveller.

It is his second top-level win in the Middle East after winning the Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Ryan Moore was pushing Lambourn from a long way out as he bid to break Aidan O'Brien's own record for number of Group/Grade 1 wins in a calendar year, but the writing was on the wall for him as Clifford Lee travelled up strongly on his inside.

Asked to go and win his race, Royal Champion stretched out for a length and a quarter success from Zaydann, with Baroud back in third.

Burke said: "I made a mistake trying to run him through the summer in England. He ran well in York but got tired after that so we were a bit stop start with him. All credit to the horse. He has absolutely bolted up.

"It's only been the last three or four weeks we have been happy with him.

"Cliff, delighted for him. He had a real tough year last year. No exaggeration to say he nearly died, so I'm delighted with him."

Lee said: "It's unbelievable, everyone knows why I couldn't ride him last year. It's fantastic to recreate a dream again. I have to thank the boss and well done to the team back at home."