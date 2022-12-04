Marine Nationale burst some equally large bubbles when maintaining his unblemished record in the Grade One Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.
Trained by Barry Connell and ridden by Michael O'Sullivan, the Punchestown maiden winner was facing a daunting challenge up in class against a quartet from the powerhouse yard of Willie Mullins, plus Gordon Elliott's Irish Point and the well-regarded Path D'oroux from the Gavin Cromwell yard.
However, after travelling sweetly in mid-pack for much of the two-mile contest, Marine Nationale (11/2) latched onto the leaders turning in and came to challenge Irish Point (18/1) at the final flight after 10/11 favourite Champ Kiely started to back out of it under Paul Townend.
A sloppy leap at the last left Marine Nationale with another mount to climb, with Irish Point still holding the initiative in the hands of Jack Kennedy, but the Connell-owned five-year-old was galvanised on the run-in to just get up in the shadow of the post, ultimately beating Irish Point a head, with four lengths back to Ashroe Diamond (13/2) - another representing Mullins - in third.
Marine Nationale is now unbeaten from four career starts under Rules, two in bumpers and two over obstacles - all at or close to the minimum trip.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Paddy Power and Betfair cut the winner to 7/1 from 16/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, with the sponsors going 8/1. Sky Bet also make Marine National 8/1 from 20 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle over two and a half miles.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.