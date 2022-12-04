Trained by Barry Connell and ridden by Michael O'Sullivan, the Punchestown maiden winner was facing a daunting challenge up in class against a quartet from the powerhouse yard of Willie Mullins, plus Gordon Elliott's Irish Point and the well-regarded Path D'oroux from the Gavin Cromwell yard.

However, after travelling sweetly in mid-pack for much of the two-mile contest, Marine Nationale (11/2) latched onto the leaders turning in and came to challenge Irish Point (18/1) at the final flight after 10/11 favourite Champ Kiely started to back out of it under Paul Townend.

A sloppy leap at the last left Marine Nationale with another mount to climb, with Irish Point still holding the initiative in the hands of Jack Kennedy, but the Connell-owned five-year-old was galvanised on the run-in to just get up in the shadow of the post, ultimately beating Irish Point a head, with four lengths back to Ashroe Diamond (13/2) - another representing Mullins - in third.

Marine Nationale is now unbeaten from four career starts under Rules, two in bumpers and two over obstacles - all at or close to the minimum trip.