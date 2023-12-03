Royal Bond Novice Hurdle report and reaction: Farren Glory wins for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy

Elliott fielded three in the Grade One contest, with Jack Kennedy opting to ride 11/2 shot Farren Glory as An Tobar was sent off the 5/2 favourite for Henry de Bromhead.

Rachael Blackmore had the market leader to the fore throughout, disputing the lead with Horantzau D’airy before his early exertions told and he dropped away, leaving An Tobar in the driving seat.

However, King Of Kingsfield was travelling notably well for Elliott and jockey Jordan Gainford and he seized the initiative heading down to the final flight, with Farren Glory jumping the last a bit awkwardly in second.

Despite a slight check on his momentum, Farren Glory found plenty for Kennedy on the run to line, eventually pipping his stablemate by a length and a half, with a further length and a quarter back to An Tobar in third.

The sponsors introduced Farren Glory at 20/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.