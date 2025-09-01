Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes: Delacroix team eye Ombudsman rematch

Aidan O'Brien hopes Ombudsman heads over to Leopardstown for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes on Saturday week.

It would mean a third clash between the Godolphin colt and his own Delacroix who is firmly on target for the Group One contest. The Ballydoyle star came out on top in round one in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown but was runner-up to his British rival in the Juddmonte International at York last month. O'Brien already has a clear tactical plan in place for Leopardstown after the race on the Knavesmire, in which the field ignored the pacemaker and only overhauled the clear leader inside the final furlong. “Hopefully Ombudsman will come. We’d love him to come. It would be a proper race. We’ll try and run a pacemaker if John (Gosden) doesn’t run a pacemaker and make it very straightforward. The pacemaker will go on and Delacroix will follow him and Ombudsman can follow Delacroix then if he wants!" O'Brien said at an Irish Champions Weekend preview press morning organised by Horse Racing Ireland. “We’ll let them turn into the straight then see what happens. For the race and everyone we want it to happen. Win, lose or draw we’ll be delighted."

The Delacroix team are pleased with his preparation for the Irish Champion. “Everything has gone good with him since York. That was a bit of a non-event really but everything is good with him and we’re very happy. He’s very fresh and we’re looking forward to Leopardstown," the trainer added. “We had it in our head that what happened at York could happen and we were going to follow the pacemaker but the Japanese horse (Danon Decile) got in front and that kind of changed the whole race. "We’ve always thought Delacroix was a good horse. I don’t think the ground matters. He’s very happy on quick ground and seems very happy with an ease in it too." Soumillon set to step in With Ryan Moore sidelined through injury and Wayne Lordan set to serve a 10-day ban for a whip offence at Goodwood, jockey bookings for the Ballydoyle team for the huge weekend have yet to be finalised. “Wayne has his appeal this week and obviously Christophe Soumillon has ridden a lot for us through the year. All those things are changing at the moment. I don’t know how long Ryan is going to be, we’ll tell him to take as much time as he wants. "Christophe is not tied down to anybody now. He’s a world-class jockey, has been riding for us a lot."

Ryan Moore and Whirl win the Nassau