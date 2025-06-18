Royal Ascot World Pool Preview & Tips

An American Affair as spotlight switches to LA

Sweet reggae music throbs from a heavy bass speaker on Richmond Common as the sun sets on a steamy Tuesday and day one World Pool thoughts come thick and fast.

Top hats off to Queen Anne hero Docklands and back on again for the curmudgeons (signing in) who wonder whether his Paradise Stakes conqueror Sardinian Warrior would have been bang there had he not been withdrawn.

Contrary to popular belief, Einstein never defined insanity as doing the same thing and expecting different results, but opposing Aidan in the Coventry can be folly and it was ‘No Albert, No Problem’ as Gstaad skated in.

American Affair - you little Scottish beauty.

A day one plunger at home and abroad with the God of Lamps – a fabled brown icon on the World Pool website indicating a horse has halved in price – burning bright as Jim Goldie’s gelding completed his rare journey from 67-rated handicapper to G1 hero under Hamilton-bound Paul Mulrennan.

You’d have to be an extremely tough audience to find a flaw in Field Of Gold’s St James’ Palace (132p Timeform) demolition job, though spare a thought for the Shoemark, who simply doesn’t seem to figure on the Gosden ‘best available’ list nowadays.

It was 10/11 each of two between Gosden snr and Moore in the ‘first to be knighted’ stakes before the Ascot Stakes but Big John has gone 4/6 with Ryan out to 11/8 after that right royal slaughter aboard Reaching High.

Would it be rude to ask Chas and Camilla to stick around to the bitter end for a Saturday retrieval job in the Queen Alex? Yes, I thought it would.

Some appear unsure how healthy it is for Wathnan Racing to be carpet-bombing this meeting with expensive new signings but last year’s purchase Haaatem and recent recruit French Master struck late for a Doyler double.

And, as a golden sun sets on the Common, it’s time to form a Wednesday plan.

Yes, I’ve left it to day two to kick off with this year’s Ascot WP analysis. But Paul Mulrennan confirmed that arriving fashionably late to the royal party can be highly effective – and after American Affair it’s apt that Los Angeles is one of the day two headliners.