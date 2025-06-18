Royal Ascot World Pool Preview & Tips

Graham Cunningham looks back on Tuesday's action and provides his World Pool views for today's Royal Ascot card.
An American Affair as spotlight switches to LA
Sweet reggae music throbs from a heavy bass speaker on Richmond Common as the sun sets on a steamy Tuesday and day one World Pool thoughts come thick and fast.
Top hats off to Queen Anne hero Docklands and back on again for the curmudgeons (signing in) who wonder whether his Paradise Stakes conqueror Sardinian Warrior would have been bang there had he not been withdrawn.
Contrary to popular belief, Einstein never defined insanity as doing the same thing and expecting different results, but opposing Aidan in the Coventry can be folly and it was ‘No Albert, No Problem’ as Gstaad skated in.
American Affair - you little Scottish beauty.
A day one plunger at home and abroad with the God of Lamps – a fabled brown icon on the World Pool website indicating a horse has halved in price – burning bright as Jim Goldie’s gelding completed his rare journey from 67-rated handicapper to G1 hero under Hamilton-bound Paul Mulrennan.
You’d have to be an extremely tough audience to find a flaw in Field Of Gold’s St James’ Palace (132p Timeform) demolition job, though spare a thought for the Shoemark, who simply doesn’t seem to figure on the Gosden ‘best available’ list nowadays.
It was 10/11 each of two between Gosden snr and Moore in the ‘first to be knighted’ stakes before the Ascot Stakes but Big John has gone 4/6 with Ryan out to 11/8 after that right royal slaughter aboard Reaching High.
Would it be rude to ask Chas and Camilla to stick around to the bitter end for a Saturday retrieval job in the Queen Alex? Yes, I thought it would.
Some appear unsure how healthy it is for Wathnan Racing to be carpet-bombing this meeting with expensive new signings but last year’s purchase Haaatem and recent recruit French Master struck late for a Doyler double.
And, as a golden sun sets on the Common, it’s time to form a Wednesday plan.
Yes, I’ve left it to day two to kick off with this year’s Ascot WP analysis. But Paul Mulrennan confirmed that arriving fashionably late to the royal party can be highly effective – and after American Affair it’s apt that Los Angeles is one of the day two headliners.
Fire to burn bright
Maybe I was going a bit far on the Sportinglife Podcast in suggesting last year’s Irish Derby winner has the dark, menacing look of a colt who would be perfectly at home with a feathered plume on his noggin ahead of the ornate glass carriage at a legendary East End gangster’s funeral.
But I don’t like paying the Ryan tax that is such a feature of big World Pool markets, nor do I have Los Angeles pegged as the sort of horse who can quicken on demand on fast ground in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. At 4.20
Maybe pacemaking Classic winner Continuous can help drag the finish out of the chasing pack, just as a couple of hares did for LA’s former stablemate and Epsom conqueror Gus Rodin in this race last year, but the Quinella will pay well if the jolly doesn’t make the first two here and SEE THE FIRE, ANMAAT and MAP OF STARS are preferred in that order in one of Europe’s great 2000m showdowns.
Rose a QM longshot to note
Gstaad’s dominant Coventry win has given TRUE LOVE’s 2-5 Navan defeat a much rosier look and the Queen Mary (2.30) market has moved accordingly as Aidan bids to erase one of precious few omissions on his astonishing royal week record.
But the Coventry confirmed that horses can hit the board at huge prices when huge fields of inexperienced youngsters come together and, though it’s based as much on feel as form, I suspect runaway Ripon winner SOLANA ROSE can outrun her long price here.
The Vase is a 4/1 the field race however you slice it with no strong angle leaping from the page, but the Duke of Cambridge (3.40) makes more appeal.
Commanding Dahlia winner CINDERELLA’S DREAM has earned her 3lb penalty as Chas Appleby bids to find his way to the Royal Ascot winner’s circle for the first time in three years but I’m lukewarm on fellow G1 winners Fallen Angel and Elmalka and last year’s winner RUNNING LION (headgear looking a canny move) and progressive Twomey filly ONE LOOK are preferred for the Quinella play.
Time to go Rogue
Here comes the first big draw dilemma race of the week as MY CLOUD bids to confirm himself well ahead of a mark of 95 in the Hunt Cup at 5.00.
The fact that Timeform rate Roger Varian’s colt fully 15lb higher than his BHA mark seems very significant and his high draw could be an added plus if we end up with two or three groups.
Still, the bang-in-form QIRAT and FOX LEGACY also have plenty to recommend them and the way that Joseph's horses knocked hard without winning on day one hints that there is much more to the recent plunge on THE LIFFEY than mere scuttlebutt.
A brain-burning Kensington Palace and a fiercely competitive Windsor Castle (6.10) complete the day two menu and it’s the latter that catches the eye, with a couple of Rogues vying for supremacy near the top of the market.
One of the smartest syndicates around have kept Supremacy and sold Legend but it’s the latter who makes most appeal.
Paddy Twomey’s grey reached a Timeform rating (105p) that marks him as a prime player for the day two nightcap, while OLD IS GOLD and desperately unlucky York loser UTMOST RESPECT complete the short list for those who feel cocky enough to believe the Quinella is worth a dart.
