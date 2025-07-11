Royal Ascot winner Rebel’s Romance bidding for King George glory

“There is no doubt about it that if he could do it then it would be phenomenal at that level as he hasn’t got an English Group One. He has got a German Group Ones behind him, but if he could win an English Group One for him it would be fantastic.”

"You are going to meet some of those younger horses that have gone different routes to get into the King George, but there is one thing with him is you know he is not going to lie down easily. Whether he wins, or finishes third or fourth, whatever beats him knows they will have had a race.

“Winning a King George will be tougher for him, but he deserves to be in it. You won’t see many more like him for a few years.

Appleby said: “He is King George bound. He has come out of Ascot well and he will go into the King George as a decent player. Needless to say there are some young legs in there, which is a little bit like last year, but he will run a solid race for you.

And although Appelby is aware this will require an even bigger effort to secure victory, he fully expects his international globetrotter to serve it up to his younger rivals and put up a bold display whatever the result.

Although turning seven at the start of the year, Rebel’s Romance has shown the fire still burns brightly after winning three of his four starts in 2025, including last time out over course and distance in the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal meeting.

After finishing third in the race 12 months ago, the evergreen Dubawi gelding, who has won more than £10 million pounds in prize money, will bid to go two places better in the prestigious mile and a half contest on July 26.

While all roads lead to Ascot for Rebel’s Romance on his next start, Appleby is already plotting more travelling for his international superstar later in the season. However, while looking to more ventures abroad Appleby admits he has taken great pleasure at being able to let British racegoers receive the chance to see Rebel’s Romance on his last two starts.

Appleby added “I enjoyed him going to York and doing it there (in the Yorkshire Cup) as it gave the crowd an opportunity to see him as he is more recognised in America and Hong Kong.

“I think here everyone enjoys him as he is a big, strapping physical that has got a bit about him. He is not like a horse that would go past you and you would miss him.

“Something that will be one of his international targets will be something like the Canadian International, which is back on the cards again, and hopefully that will give him another springboard into the Breeders’ Cup.”

German option for Nations Pride

Stablemate Nations Pride could make his first start in Britain since finishing eighth in the 2022 Derby at Epsom Downs with Appleby considering giving the six-year-old an outing in the Sky Bet York Stakes at York on the same day.

The Group Two test is one of two options Appleby is weighing up for the Teofilo gelding, who was last sighted finishing down the field in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in April, along with the Group One Grosser Dallmayr-Pries, which he won in 2023, 24 hours later over in Munich.

Appleby said: “He is a horse that generally runs well fresh, as we know in past results, and he has got a couple of options. There is the Sky Bet Stakes up at York, but the same weekend there is also the Group One Grosser Dallmayr-Preis over in Germany.

“There is also the Arlington Million, but I think at this time of year I might just stick closer to home in England or Europe. To be fair he was slow away in the Dubai Turf and in those big fields you have got to get out and get a good position.

“Unfortunately for him he is not the quickest out and we were drawn down on the inside so you have to be sharp aware. We knew our fate before the race just because of his run style.”

And in order to put Nations Pride spot on for his next assignment, he was put through his paces under William Buick in a racecourse gallop at the July Course on Friday.

Working alongside his lead horse, who was partnered by Kieren Fallon, the 11-time race winner, strode out smartly before passing the line comfortably clear of his companion.

Appleby added: “Will was very pleased with him this morning and it is lovely ground out there. It got a nice blow into him so we will head towards the weekend of the 26th and 27th of July.

“They put great prize money on at York and although there might only be four or five runners turn up in the race they could be four or five good ones, but we will just go wherever we think he has the best chance of winning.

“He could end up being a horse that ends up getting back on the Dubai gig, but there are no firm targets (later on in the year). He is at an age where we will pick our targets, and make entries in a few of them, and then decide which looks he has the most winnable chance in.”