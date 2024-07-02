Royal Ascot winner Belloccio to make hurdling return at Galway

Belloccio has a Galway hurdling return on his agenda as connections may begin to plot a path to the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle following his Royal Ascot triumph.

The grey was previously trained by David Menuisier, for whom he won a Listed race alongside four further contests on the level. He was then sold via the Arqana horses in training sale, where he was sourced by Philip Hackett and purchased by Anthony Bromley for Thurloe Thoroughbreds before being sent to Willie Mullins’ stable in County Carlow. The gelding made his debut for new connections in a two-mile Punchestown maiden hurdle in late May, where he got off to the perfect start with a taking nine-length success. After that performance, Belloccio reverted to the Flat for the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot, where he followed in the footsteps of stablemate Vauban to help Mullins land the race for a second consecutive year. Unlike Vauban, who then took aim at the Melbourne Cup, a switch back to hurdling now awaits Belloccio as he has the Galway Festival, which begins at the end of the month, as his next appointment for a Listed contest over the smaller obstacles.