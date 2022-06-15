A review of the action from Wednesday's meeting at Royal Ascot where State Of Rest burst Bay Bridge's bubble.

Rest assured as Shane sinks Bay Bridge State Of Rest burst the Bay Bridge bubble by landing the Royal meeting's richest prize, the £1million Prince Of Wales's Stakes, under a superbly-executed ride from Shane Crosse. Well backed in the minutes before the off, Crosse dictated matters from the front on the 5/1 shot before committing for home off the final turn. Bay Bridge, who went off the 10/11 favourite chasing a sixth straight victory but first at Group 1 level, emerged from the pack to throw down a challenge a furlong and a half out, but Sir Michael Stoute's Brigadier Gerard hero never looked like reeling him in, even as Ryan Moore got increasingly animated.

State Of Rest was winning his fourth Group 1 in five starts - and fourth in a different country following his wins in last year's Saratoga Derby and Cox Plate, and Longchamp's Prix Ganay last month. It was also a particularly sweet moment for Crosse, who came under fire for setting Joseph O'Brien's four-year-old too much to do in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last time out. But he got the fractions spot on here with a ride his world-class rivals Moore, Mickael Barzalona, Cristian Demuro and Frankie Dettori would have been proud of. O’Brien told ITV Racing: “It was a brilliant ride from Shane. State Of Rest is a very tough horse. We had a good chat with Shane and decided to make the running. It could not have worked out better. “I thought Shane gave him a marvellous ride. He got the fractions perfect and he is a top horse. “It’s very special. It’s been a long time coming (first Royal Ascot win as a trainer). We’ve had a lots of horses run well here, but it’s special to get a winner here and not only a winner, but to win a race like the Prince of Wales’s Stakes is hugely special. We have a great team of owners and a special horse.”

Shane Crosse returns in triumph on State Of Rest

Crosse said: “The plan beforehand in a small field was to uncomplicate things from our draw. Fair play to State Of Rest. He has done it all and I am just over the moon. In the space of the last 12 months, this horse has done a lot. I am over the moon. It is a dream. To get here and participate is a huge thing. To ride a horse like this in top-class races is a dream. You cannot describe it.” Sir Michael Stoute, trainer of Bay Bridge, who was beaten a length said: “The race didn’t pan out brilliantly for him, but he ran a very big race and we’re absolutely delighted. We haven’t run him on fast ground before, but that didn’t inconvenience him, there was no problem there. Whether we stick at 10 furlongs or go to 12 – no decision for a little while.” Shahryar came home fourth and jockey Cristian Demuro said: “When I asked (him) to go, he didn’t have the same acceleration as last time.” Beach too good in Cambridge Saffron Beach gave weight and a sound beating to her rivals in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes. Sent off the 5/2 joint-favourite, Jane Chapple-Hyam's charge tracked the leader Novemba to the two furlong marker before quickly settling matters under William Buick. She took three lengths out of the field in a matter of strides and was never in danger thereafter, being a similar margin clear of 40/1 runner-up Thunder Beauty at the line.

Eldarov edges Queen's Vase thriller Eldar Eldarov claimed a thrilling victory in the Queen's Vase. The 5/2 favourite looked in trouble when 20/1 chance Zechariah booted a couple of lengths clear passing the two furlong marker. However along with eventual third Hafit (9/1) he began to make inroads into the deficit. By the line he had joined the leader - and the photographic evidence showed he'd passed him to get a nose verdict.

Sky Bet cut the winner to 8/1 from 14s for the St Leger. Betfair and Paddy Power go 6/1 from 16s. Varian said: “I wasn’t sure. I thought we were a good winner before the line and a good winner after the line, but we got the bob wrong, which sometimes can go against you. We’ve got the give the second credit, he ran a great race, we’re all elated and he was on the wrong side of a tight photograph so I feel for the second. “I’m delighted for this horse and these connections, they’re supporting the industry very strongly, they’re supporting me. Days like this are very special to all of us and to get the horse home in front with a lot of expectation is always satisfying. The Irish Derby came too soon, he didn’t thrive in the spring. We had a chat about him in the winter, he won at Nottingham in a similar style to the Derby winner won at Nottingham – those end of October maidens. Look at the horses that come out of them, Golden Horn, this year’s Derby winner (Desert Crown). “Who knows what the future holds in terms of trip, but he obviously stays very well. I’m delighted, there’s a lot to come from this horse, I think his best days are ahead of him.”

Eldar Eldarov edges a Royal Ascot thriller

Zechariah is trained by the father and son team of Martyn and Freddie Meade, who took the narrow reverse on the chin. “It is always a nod, isn’t it? Can you believe it. One mile six, you think, ‘crikey, you don’t need to lose by that much do you, really?’, but that is racing for you,” said Meade senior. “We thought we’d got it for a minute, but you can’t really tell. We were sort of in the stands and were sort of too far away to really tell. Looking at the photo, it was a difficult one to call, I would have thought. “A dead-heat would have been a better result. We have been waiting to run him over this sort of distance and he has been building up to it. Of course, the betting didn’t show that, but we really had a lot of faith in him and it could have been well-placed at one stage. Obviously today was a bit of an experiment to make sure our judgement was right that he would get the one mile six, and clearly that has been shown now and so that opens up a lot more opportunities." Danny's Drama Queen Danny Tudhope rode his third consecutive Royal winner by following up Tuesday's closing-race double with a scorching success on Dramatised in the opening Queen Mary Stakes. Karl Burke's unbeaten Showcasing filly, sent off the 5/2 favourite, justified all of the hype which accompanied her Newmarket debut rout by easing to the front at the two-furlong pole and stretching a length and three-quarters clear of Maylandsea. Fellow northern raider Maria Branwell, winner of Sandown's National Stakes last time, took third, just ahead of American ace Love Reigns, who weakened into fourth having set the early fractions.

Burke said: “She’s shown us that all the way along, physically since Newmarket she’s done nothing but strengthen and improve. I thought she looked in great condition today, she ran like I dared to dream and hope she would. It’s a great result, it’s a great result for Clipper (Logistics), for Steve Parkin and Joe Foley, they’re putting a huge amount into the business and they deserve days like this. “She lengthens and she keeps going. I’m sure she’ll stay six furlongs, although Danny said to keep her at five furlongs for the moment. There’s still more to come from her. She has physically grown over the last two months and she is a very good filly.” On plans, the North Yorkshire handler said: “Her work has been excellent – she’s a bit of a diva, so we’ve just had to keep a lid on her, but she handled everything really well. “She’s the quickest two-year-old I’ve trained over five furlongs, but I’m sure she will stay six. The Lowther and Morny could be options for her and later in the year the Cheveley Park.”

Dramatised wins in great style