Royal Ascot Wednesday reports and replays: Crimson Advocate strikes

Reports, reaction and free video replays from day two of Royal Ascot where Crimson Advocate won the Duke Of Cambridge.

Crimson Advocate registered a second Royal Ascot success when her powerful late surge lifted the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes. Successful in the 2023 Queen Mary Stakes for American trainer George Weaver, she was subsequently bought by Wathnan Racing and transferred to John and Thady Gosden. Gradually she’s found her feet for the new team and this length-and-three-quarters defeat of 5/4 favourite Cinderella’s Dream saw Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut her to 7/1 from 16s for the Group One Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket next month. She was a third winner of the week for both her trainers and owners, and a first for Australian-based jockey James McDonald. Fallen Angel also ran a cracker for the Wathnan team in third.

McDonald told ITV Racing: “I’m delighted – she gave me a beautiful ride. We got the last crack at them and she was really, really strong. It’s a pleasure to ride a winner for the Wathnan group and I’m very thankful. “It makes the job for James [Doyle, Wathnan’s retained rider] so hard having to choose between nice horses all the time; I’m honoured to be wearing the silks. It’s so special to be riding here – it's a real thrill, one of the best racing carnivals in the world - very elegant and meaningful.” Full of praise for the winning rider, John Gosden said: "We knew Crimson Advocate would run a big race, although I didn’t expect her to go by those three fillies. Running Lion won it last year, the second and third are Group 1 fillies. I said to James, ‘just settle her’. He did a beautiful job. She was in really great hands." On Crimson Advocate's reinvention as a miler, Gosden added: “We settled her, gave her a long time off and she ran really well in the Snowdrop, finishing strongly. Rab [Havlin] settled her at Goodwood the other day, got up and won. Full marks to Rab and everyone, and Thady, who have been devoting their time to settling her. She sat in last and blew them away. I am absolutely thrilled. I have to say this one was not much to do with me.”

Richard Brown, racing manager for Wathnan Racing, said: “The idea for James to ride came together a few weeks ago and it’s been great to give him a winner. We feel a bit sorry for James [Doyle] but this is his ride whenever he’s ready to come back. “I worried that when John Gosden told me that she was showing no speed at home and that we would have to go up in trip that we were in trouble, but we weren't in the end. We are fortunate that our horses are with some of the top trainers in Europe – John and the team have done a great job with her – it's nothing short of extraordinary, really. “It’s a huge team effort – a lot of work goes into it – and it’s a hard place to have winners. We would have been delighted with one winner; anything else now would be a massive bonus.”

Billy Lee celebrates on Carmers after winning the Queen's Vase

Twomey off the mark with Carmers Paddy Twomey saddled his first Royal Ascot winner as Carmers (9/2) landed the Queen’s Vase. The trainer is operating at a remarkable 40% strike-rate in Ireland this season and his golden spell continued on this side of the Irish Sea with the son of Wootton Bassett running out a determined winner. He was in front passing the two-furlong pole and stayed there under a strong Billy Lee drive. Further (20/1) and Rahiebb (9/1) were the late closers in second and third but could never land a telling blow, the winner, who is 12/1 from 33s with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Betfred St Leger, staying on to score by three-quarters-of-a-length.

A delighted Twomey said: “It’s fantastic, we appreciate being sent good horses. It’s a great day as the horse was named in honour of the late husband of Fiona [Carmichael, the winning owner]. “Billy looked comfortable when the bell rang and I thought we had a good chance then. We think staying is the horse’s game. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him and he will have an entry in the St Leger at Doncaster.” Before returning to the winners' enclosure, Lee told ITV Racing: “The race went to plan all the way; we jumped well and had a good position When Harry [Davies, jockey of Spinning Wheel] came around me I let him start rolling from five out as it takes a little while to get him going and I knew he’d keep responding. “He was pricking his ears going to the line. He’s so laid back at home – he wouldn’t cast out with the dog at home! I love coming here – it's the pinnacle of the sport – and it’s great for the Irish jockeys to be riding winners here. There are plenty of good jockeys back at home.” Furthur’s trainer Andrew Balding said: “We are thrilled. It is a really fun syndicate that we’ve got together, and he wasn’t an expensive horse. He has given us a huge amount of enjoyment. Hopefully, there’s more to come as well. We might look at the Bahrain Trophy if he comes out of this all right. He stays well and might be a Leger horse later in the year.” Roger Varian said of Rahiebb, said: “He has run a really good race. A horse to look forward to, hopefully for the next year or two in that staying division. He’s still a baby and didn’t behave great in the prelims, just showing a bit of immaturity. “He was slow from the gates and the draw in ten made it difficult. He hasn’t quite got a clear passage, he didn’t really get stopped, but he didn’t quite get an open runway. I still thought he would win with two to run. Then he was sort of wandering off a straight line. I think when you throw everything into the mix, he’s a nice horse who performed very well. A bit frustrating we didn’t quite bring it home, but a nice one for the future.”

True Love was different class in the Queen Mary

Love blooms for Ballydoyle team Aidan O’Brien made it two from two in the juvenile races this week as True Love ran out a ready winner of this year's Queen Mary. In a race run at a fierce pace, Ryan Moore’s partner was never stronger than at the line, beginning her winning run a furlong-and-a-half out. Soon in front, the daughter of No Nay Never, who had finished second to stablemate and subsequent Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad on her previous start at Naas, drew a length-and-a-quarter clear of 100/1 outsider Flowerhead. Lennilu (11/2) and Cardiff By The Sea (11/1) filled the placings, but the race was marred a fatal injury sustained by Harry’s Girl during the contest.

Moore told ITV Racing: “She’s a tall, scopey girl and will be better suited when she goes up to six furlongs. “She looked a bit different to her rivals – she's a No Nay Never and they tend to be quick and strong. “She was beaten by a smart filly on debut and then the colt [Gstaad] that beat her won yesterday so the form was all there.” O’Brien added: “She had two very good runs and all of the lads have done a good job with her - Ryan gave her a beautiful ride. “She’s a big, mature, strong filly - like a four-year-old really - and we think she will be better when she steps up in trip. She's something to look forward to."

Ryan Moore celebrates Queen Mary success with True Love

Co-owner Michael Tabor was pleased with the success and looking further ahead with the family too. "We were pretty confident – Aidan has always said that she’s very, very fast but she probably needs a bit further. The great thing is that her mother is in foal to City of Troy and her sister is in foal to Wootton Bassett.” Flowerhead’s trainer Charlie Clover said: “You come into every race wanting to win but, at 100/1, you have to check reality and see what's possible, even though we always liked the filly at home. “We are only a very small team, so to see her run such a big race like that is huge for us. And to have the backing of Amo is a massive boost to my career. I only started training in December, so going to a Group Two with a two-year-old felt a little bit far-fetched. We can think about the bigger picture now."

Strong favourite My Cloud wins Hunt Cup at 3/1 The progressive My Cloud came with a strong run near the stand rail to get up close home and justify his starting price of just 3/1 in the 30-runner Hunt Cup. My Cloud, ridden by Silvestre de Sousa for Roger Varian and owner KHK Racing, got the verdict by three-quarters of a length from 11/1 shot Bullet Point, who led them home on the far side of the track. Bopedro (50/1) was third, Greek Order (22/1) was fourth and Urban Lion (25/1) was fifth .

My Cloud, a wide-margin winner of a Newcastle novice on his third and final start last season, had won his first two starts in handicap company this season and had plenty of supporters in his bid to complete the four-timer. He was produced to lead the stand-side group approaching the final half-furlong, and he strode out powerfully to get the overall verdict. De Sousa told ITV Racing: “It’s a very important win for me and I was just so pleased to sit on a nice horse like him. “You have to keep an eye on the whole field in a race like this but he put me in the right position in every furlong – I had to keep reining him back. “He’s such a nice horse and he deserved this - he will go places."

My Cloud strides out powerfully to win the Hunt Cup

Winning trainer Roger Varian added: “That was really satisfying as we’ve had this race in mind for a long time. “He only really got racing at the end of last year and it’s been a great effort from the team at home. “The owner has had to be patient with the horse and now he is getting rewarded. “I was at pains to tell Silvestre not to be in a rush with him as races on the straight mile tend to develop late on. “We have to hope that he will keep on progressing but that was a mighty performance from an inexperienced horse. We’d like to think that he will be a Group horse with his pedigree but that will have taken quite a bit out of him.”