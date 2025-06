Sport is all about momentum.

Some have it, some don’t.

Charlie Appleby arrived at Royal Ascot on Tuesday looking for his first winner at the meeting since 2022.

A day later and the wait goes on.

But Godolphin are on the scoresheet. So is William Buick. Ombudsman has won the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes for a John and Thady Gosden team welcoming back their fourth winner of the week.