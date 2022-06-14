The six-day entries are through for the opening day of Royal Ascot with Baaeed and Coroebus among the star attractions.

Baaeed tops ten in Queen Anne William Haggas’ superstar Baaeed was among 10 left for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday following the confirmation stage. The unbeaten colt was imperious in the Lockinge and appears to have frightened off plenty of opposition. Haggas could also run Aldaary, who was hugely impressive in Listed company on his return last month. Real World, second in the Lockinge, may take on Baaeed once more for Saeed bin Suroor after he returned to form back on turf, while the third, Chindit, has been left in by Richard Hannon. Sir Michael Stoute’s five-year-old mare Lights On and Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Earth, last year’s 1000 Guineas winner, represent the fairer sex.

Coroebus goes for home in the 2000 Guineas

Coroebus star turn in St James's Palace In the St James’s Palace Stakes Charlie Appleby’s 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus sets the standard. He beat subsequent Irish Guineas winner and stablemate Native Trail at Newmarket. Haggas is set to run German Guineas winner Maljoom and My Prospero, who impressed when beating Reach For The Moon at Sandown. Ralph Beckett’s Angel Bleu, Andrew Balding’s Berkshire Shadow and Sheila Lavery’s New Energy also feature in the 14 possibles.

Blackbeard impresses at the Curragh

International stars set for Stand clash This year’s King’s Stand Stakes looks a real cosmopolitan affair with American Golden Pal and Nature Strip from Australia heading 20 confirmations for the Group One showpiece. Golden Pal is no stranger to European racegoers having run at Royal Ascot once before and in the Nunthorpe last summer. Nature Strip, on the other hand, will be having his first outing in Europe having been among the leading sprinters in Australia for a number of years. There is even interest from the Czech Republic in the shape of Ponntos, a winner for Frankie Dettori in France last time out. The winner of the Nunthorpe was Tim Easterby’s Winter Power but she has something prove at present having disappointed since her big win at York. Andrew Balding’s King’s Lynn would be a popular winner as he is owned by the Queen. It is not beyond the realms of possibility, either, as he won the Temple Stakes at Haydock last time out, beating Twilight Calls and the two could meet again. Charlie Appleby’s Lazuli and Man Of Promise were winners out in Dubai and need to transfer that form to Europe, while Charlie Hills’ Equilateral will be having his first run for over a year should he take his chance. O'Brien has strong hand in the Coventry A total of 22 juveniles have been entered in the Coventry Stakes with O’Brien seemingly holding a strong hand through the likes of Age Of Kings, Blackbeard and Little Big Bear. Appleby has Noble Style, Hannon has the Brocklesby winner Persian Force, with Late September an interesting entry for American trainer George R. Arnold II. Colin Keane has been provisionally booked to ride.

Addeybb takes his revenge on Magical in the Champion Stakes