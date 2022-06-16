As expected Trueshan has been declared a non-runner in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.
Trainer Alan King had warned the six-year-old would bypass the fixture if the ground was quick but left the gelding in the Group One contest in case of unexpected rain.
However, no rain has fallen and with the going described as good to firm, Trueshan sidesteps the two-and-a-half-mile feature, as he did last year when the ground was also fast.
Trueshan could yet run at the meeting though, as he has been declared for Saturday’s Queen Alexandra Stakes in which he would shoulder top weight.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.