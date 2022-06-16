Trainer Alan King had warned the six-year-old would bypass the fixture if the ground was quick but left the gelding in the Group One contest in case of unexpected rain.

However, no rain has fallen and with the going described as good to firm, Trueshan sidesteps the two-and-a-half-mile feature, as he did last year when the ground was also fast.

Trueshan could yet run at the meeting though, as he has been declared for Saturday’s Queen Alexandra Stakes in which he would shoulder top weight.