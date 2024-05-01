Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
David Egan celebrates
David Egan celebrates

Royal Ascot Trials Day review: Reports, replays and reaction

By Sporting Life
13:28 · WED May 01, 2024

A round-up of the pick of the action from Ascot on Wednesday, including another winning two-year-old for Amo Racing.

Enchanting remains unbeaten

Enchanting Empress maintained her unbeaten record with victory in the Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial EBF Conditions Stakes, giving owners Amo Racing back-to-back victories in the opening race on 'Trials Day'.

The Wolverhampton maiden winner was easy enough to back under David Egan, being sent off at 11/2 following strong support for Clive Cox's newcomer Diligently, but knuckled down well when brought to challenge Rock Hunter in the final furlong and a half.

The Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained daughter of Sergei Prokofiev stayed on strongly to score by a neck from 100/30 shot Rock Hunter, with Sex On Fire (17/2) running on for third just ahead of Diligently.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Egan said on Sky Sports Racing: "I was very surprised she was able to win on debut as she showed lots of greenness and it was all happening a bit quickly for her around there, but she did nothing but stay on that day.

"The way she hit the line here - I couldn't pull her up - I'd have thought she'll be more of a six furlong filly. She had to be gritty. She was getting weight from colts and geldings but you couldn't be more pleased with that."

The winning trainer said: "I'm delighted with her, she probably wasn't 100% tuned up first time out but has progressed from that.

"David thinks she'll be an Albany filly if coming back to Ascot (next month).

We have some lovely horses, it's great for the whole team."

TV bundle giveaway

We're giving away a smart TV as part of our Ultimate Sports Fan competition.

To enter, simply answer the question below and one lucky winner will be selected at random.

For full details, click here.

Key terms and conditions:

  • 18+
  • Sporting Life account required
  • One entry per person
  • Eligibility restrictions apply
  • Further T&Cs apply

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo