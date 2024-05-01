Royal Ascot Trials Day review: Reports, replays and reaction

A round-up of the pick of the action from Ascot on Wednesday, including another winning two-year-old for Amo Racing.

Enchanting remains unbeaten Enchanting Empress maintained her unbeaten record with victory in the Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial EBF Conditions Stakes, giving owners Amo Racing back-to-back victories in the opening race on 'Trials Day'. The Wolverhampton maiden winner was easy enough to back under David Egan, being sent off at 11/2 following strong support for Clive Cox's newcomer Diligently, but knuckled down well when brought to challenge Rock Hunter in the final furlong and a half. The Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained daughter of Sergei Prokofiev stayed on strongly to score by a neck from 100/30 shot Rock Hunter, with Sex On Fire (17/2) running on for third just ahead of Diligently.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Egan said on Sky Sports Racing: "I was very surprised she was able to win on debut as she showed lots of greenness and it was all happening a bit quickly for her around there, but she did nothing but stay on that day. "The way she hit the line here - I couldn't pull her up - I'd have thought she'll be more of a six furlong filly. She had to be gritty. She was getting weight from colts and geldings but you couldn't be more pleased with that." The winning trainer said: "I'm delighted with her, she probably wasn't 100% tuned up first time out but has progressed from that. "David thinks she'll be an Albany filly if coming back to Ascot (next month). We have some lovely horses, it's great for the whole team."

TV bundle giveaway We're giving away a smart TV as part of our Ultimate Sports Fan competition. To enter, simply answer the question below and one lucky winner will be selected at random. For full details, click here.