Pedigrees expert Laura Joy picks out several juveniles who appear to have a lot to recommend them heading into Royal Ascot.

Bradsell - Coventry Stakes Bradsell is a son of first crop sire Tasleet who is off to a flyer in his stud career. With four winners on the board, he didn't hang around with dual winner Carmela winning impressively at Yarmouth, his first runner in the UK. This colt is one of a bunch of intended runners at Royal Ascot including 200,000gns Breeze Up purchase Omniqueen (Queen Mary Stakes), but is arguably his sire's best chance of a winner. He is a perfect one from one and in taking style too having scorched up the Knavesmire by nine lengths on debut (replay below).

York was a happy hunting ground for Tasleet. He won twice there including the Group 2 Duke Of York Stakes, but he had solid Ascot form finishing second in a pair of Group Ones from three attempts. Bradsell's back pedigree might be light, but his dam Russian Punch (Archipenko) was a Listed winning two-year-old. It will pay a huge compliment to Shadwell Stud's young sire should Bradsell provide Tasleet with a first crop Royal Ascot winner.

Love Reigns - Queen Mary Stakes Love Reigns is an Irish-bred, US-trained daughter of Irish first crop sire US Navy Flag. A young sire from one of the best families in the studbook, he’s out of Moyglare winner Misty For Me and a full-brother to multiple Group 1 winner Roly Poly. Further back in the page is unbeaten champion two-year-old and Coventry Stakes winner Fasliyev. US Navy Flag was down the field at Royal Ascot, but made up for it in achieving a rare juvenile Group 1 double in the Middle Park and Dewhurst Stakes. Bred in County Offaly by Killourney Mor Farm, Love Reigns was a €160,000 Goffs Orby yearling purchase by Ben McElroy for Stonestreet Stables. Her dam Humble And Proud was a private purchase after suffering an injury in training as a two-year-old. It didn’t take long for Love Reign’s breeders to realise they had something special. By Pivotal, her first foal Glorious Empire (Holy Roman Emperor) won the Grade 1 Sword Dancer Stakes at Saratoga. That contest is run over a mile and a half, and the black type earners on the page are predominantly beyond a mile. This filly showed she doesn’t lack pace when bolting up over 5.5f by nearly ten lengths at Keeneland on debut. There’s no doubt she’s inherited plenty of her sire’s July Cup-winning speed, but the stamina on her dam’s side won’t go astray when she takes on the stiff finish Ascot is renowned for. Wherever she goes, this filly should be kept on side.

Alfred Munnings - Chesham Stakes Alfred Munnings arrived on the scene with a scintillating debut win at Leopardstown. Sent off the odds-on favourite, the vibes were positive and he did not disappoint. He is the third foal and third winner out of Galileo mare Best In The World. A Group 3 winner in her own right, she is better known as the dam of triple Oaks winner Snowfall who sadly passed away over the winter. A win in the targeted Chesham Stakes for this colt won't account for her loss but it wouldn't go amiss. Further back in this colt's deep, classy family is his second dam, dual Group 1 winner Red Evie, a Royal Ascot scorer herself in the Listed Sandringham Handicap for Michael Bell. She went on to produce triple Group 1 winner Found (Galileo) who earned over £5 million in prize money and is of course a full sister to Alfred Munnings' dam. Much has been mentioned about the success in crossing Dubawi with Galileo mares, a cross that should prosper given how successful both sires are in their own right. This is a mating we'll be seeing plenty more of and a win for Alfred Munnings would signify the beginning of an exciting era with Dubawi now being given access to such high quality Galileo mares.

