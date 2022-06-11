With Royal Ascot looming our form expert Ben Linfoot rates the prospects of 10 hot favourites at next week’s Berkshire jamboree.

1. BAAEED (Queen Anne Stakes) – Party time 🕺

Baaeed: Looked awesome in the Lockinge

Royal Ascot kicks off with a 2/7 shot in BAAEED in the Queen Anne Stakes and there is zero desire to take on the likely shortest-priced favourite of the whole week. The unbeaten son of Sea The Stars swaggered his way through the Lockinge on his reappearance and on his final start last season he won a vintage renewal of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, beating no less than seven Group One winners including the 125-rated Palace Pier. This race is a Real World away from that, with Saeed bin Suroor’s horse, beaten three-and-a-quarter lengths without fuss at Newbury, his most potent threat. With that in mind, it would be a pretty seismic shock if this one got beat.

2. GOLDEN PAL (King's Stand Stakes) – Vote of no confidence ❌

Golden Pal scorches to victory at Del Mar

“He’s the fastest of the fast,” says a bullish Wesley Ward and when you’ve rocked up at Royal Ascot before and won with speedballs like Lady Aurelia you have to sit up and take notice. Of course, we don’t really need to listen to Wesley as we know all about GOLDEN PAL; he was beaten a neck by The Lir Jet in the 2020 Norfolk Stakes here, he flopped in the 2021 Nunthorpe at York when only seventh behind Winter Power and he put those reverses behind him with a dominant all-the-way victory in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint at Del Mar last November. The front can be a lonely place to be on the Ascot straight course, though, and with no bend or rail to help him find his way he could well be found wanting in the closing stages. And we haven’t even got onto the possible pace burn-up and eight-time Australian Group One winning rocket Nature Strip. He’s not for me.

Royal Ascot 2022 Best Bets Preview | Sprinters under the spotlight

3. COROEBUS (St James's Palace Stakes) – Party time 🕺

Coroebus goes for home in the 2000 Guineas

The jury is still out somewhat on whether it was an above-average renewal of the Qipco 2000 Guineas. It looked it at the time and the runner-up, Native Trail, did come out and land the Irish 2,000 Guineas, albeit in more workmanlike fashion than might’ve been anticipated, so it’s so far so good for the race in that respect. While Charlie Appleby sent Native Trail to Ireland he held the Guineas winner, stablemate COROEBUS, back for this, the St James’s Palace Stakes, and going round the Ascot bend should suit this strong-travelling and classy miler. Hopefully we’ll get to see his rapid change of gear again and, if we’re being honest, this looks an easier race than the one he had at Newmarket. Mighty Ulysses and My Prospero bring intrigue and potential to the table, but the Coroebus is coming and everybody’s jumping. We like to party.

4. BAY BRIDGE (Prince Of Wales's Stakes) – Party time 🕺

Bay Bridge pulls clear of his rivals in impressive fashion

This was a tough one. On the one hand BAY BRIDGE is very short at around 6/5 considering he’s never even run in a Group One before, never mind win one, but on the other I get those skinny odds as he just looks a top-level winner in-waiting. Unbeaten in five starts since stepping up to 10 furlongs, he looked a future Group horse when he won handicaps at Newbury and York last season and he’s taken Listed and Group 3 prizes in his stride since then. Last time he bolted up by five lengths in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown, a track he could well end up at again for the Coral-Eclipse, keeping Derby-winning stablemate Desert Crown away from the older horses for another few weeks. First, though, he’ll be aiming to win a 10th Prince Of Wales’s Stakes for Sir Michael Stoute and, as much as Japanese raider Shahryar is respected, he can do just that.

Royal Ascot 2022 Best Bets Preview | Two Year-Olds in focus

5. THE ANTARCTIC (Norfolk Stakes) – Vote of no confidence ❌

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O’Brien has a lot riding on his two-year-olds at Royal Ascot next week. His three-year-olds and older horses look nowhere near as formidable as they were only a few years ago and if he is to better last year’s meeting tally of two winners – with juvenile Point Lonsdale ensuring that number in the final day’s Chesham Stakes – he’ll likely need his two-year-olds to turn up and win. THE ANTARCTIC looks his Norfolk Stakes horse and he’s 11/4 favourite on the back of a narrow win in a Naas conditions race – but that doesn’t look form to hang your hat on. The runner-up, Mehmar, has been beaten twice since and the last time O’Brien won that Naas race, with Pistoletto in 2019, the horse didn’t win another race that season in five goes. Add in rivals like Walbank and Clearpoint, who have enormous potential, and The Antarctic looks one to swerve.

6. EMILY UPJOHN (Ribblesdale Stakes) – Party time 🕺

Tuesday holds off Emily Upjohn in a thrilling Cazoo Oaks

You might’ve noticed EMILY UPJOHN was an unlucky loser in the Cazoo Oaks. Poor old Tuesday. The Classic winner seemed to get lost in the post-race analysis such was the focus on John and Thady Gosden’s runner-up after her unfortunate stumble at the start. I think they’re two good fillies and Tuesday, whose change of gear to get in a winning position shouldn’t be forgotten, could rack up a few Group Ones at 10 furlongs. As for Emily Upjohn, she screams mile and a half-er and it’s not really a surprise to see her drop slightly in grade for this Group Two. Seven beaten fillies in the Oaks have won the Ribblesdale in the last 25 years, including Gosden’s Coronet, who won this race in 2017, sparking a run of four victories in five years in this contest for the Gosden/s. Will Emily Upjohn make it five in six? I’d say she probably will.

7. KYPRIOS (Gold Cup) – Vote of no confidence ❌

Kyprios is two from two this season

Crikey, are you kidding me? 2/1 KYPRIOS for the Ascot Gold Cup? I mean, sure, we have to respect an Aidan O’Brien-trained stayer in this race. We all remember Yeats and Fame And Glory and Leading Light and Order Of St George. But what has Kyprios actually done to deserve this lofty market status against two brilliant stayers in Stradivarius and Trueshan? He’s beaten Search For A Song in the Vintage Crop Stakes, that is it, and she hardly franked that form when beaten easily at York and Longchamp subsequently. His last win, at Leopardstown, came against nothing at all and when you weigh it all up he just looks very short. Too short. It’s not that long since he looked reluctant to be a racehorse in the Zetland Stakes and Lingfield Derby Trial. Nope, he’s not for me. I’ll be mad keen to take him on at those sort of odds.

8. PERFECT POWER (Commonwealth Cup) – Vote of no confidence ❌

Perfect Power is clear in the Greenham

It’s retrieval mission time for PERFECT POWER in the Commonwealth Cup following his seventh in the Guineas and it could well be that he was a sprinter all along. He’s bred for sprinting and he shaped like six furlongs would be his trip at two, but it’s no wonder Richard Fahey went for the Classic at Newmarket given his very good win in the Greenham over seven furlongs at Newbury on his return. He is the form pick in this race, but it won’t be easy coming back from a mile and taking on a posse of horses waiting to explode onto the scene. That’s the thing here. It looks a deep renewal and in El Caballo, Ehraz, Go Bears Go, Twilight Jet, Flaming Rib, Wings Of War and Sense Of Duty there is a lot of potential on your side if you’re taking on the double P. And that’s the way I’ll be playing it.

Royal Ascot 2022 Best Bets Preview | Focus on the Milers

9. HOMELESS SONGS (Coronation Stakes) – Vote of no confidence ❌

Christ Hayes salutes the crowd on Homeless Songs

HOMELESS SONGS looks all class, there’s no getting away from that, and the turn of foot she displayed to sink Tuesday (not bad form) in the Irish 1,000 Guineas will live long in the memory. It was Good to Yielding at the Curragh, though, and with the Ascot conditions currently Good to Firm and the forecast dry, there has to be a big possibility she won’t even run. “I wouldn’t want to see Firm strongly mentioned in the going,” says Dermot Weld. It looks likely to be there in some form, at least, and that makes me think there might be an antepost bet against her. There’s plenty to pick from in a deep renewal; last year’s Fillies’ Mile winner Inspiral, the 1000 Guineas winner Cachet, the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches heroine Mangoustine. Heck, this is some opposition to overcome even if she’s given the green light.

10. ALFRED MUNNINGS (Chesham Stakes) – Party time 🕺

An exciting start from Alfred Munnings