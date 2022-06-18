There were a sensational six winners for our racecard verdicts on Friday - don't miss our all in one guide to Saturday's Royal Ascot card.
ALFRED MUNNINGS created a big impression on his debut and can enhance his stable's excellent recent record in this contest. The Gosden stable runs 3 promising sorts in Faisal Road, Alzahir and One World and they can battle it out for minor honours with easy Musselburgh scorer Finn's Charm.
STAR GIRLS AALMAL shaped well (travelled strongly for a long way) when fourth in the Irish 1000 Guineas and she's worth a chance to get the better of the colts back at what is probably an ideal trip for her. Noble Truth and Alflaila have achieved a bit more than the selection and deserve plenty of respect, while further improvement from the likes of Monaadah and Samburu would come as no surprise.
Lack of match practice is perhaps a slight concern but last year's triple Group 1 winner HURRICANE LANE is potentially a cut above this opposition and he can get his 4-y-o campaign off to a perfect start. Broome can leave his reappearance run behind and the fill the runner-up spot in this for the second year in succession. Mostahdaf may prove best of the remainder.
HOME AFFAIRS edged out Tuesday's emphatic King's Stand winner and stablemate Nature Strip for his second Group 1 victory in his homeland earlier this year and ran well from a poor position in a handicap next time. A big performance is surely on the way and he can complete a double for Australia. Minzaal should have come on plenty for his York return and is set to go well in first-time cheekpieces. Glen Shiel has a tremendous record over C&D and should be on the premises again.
Marco Botti's SILVER SAMURAI has proved a revelation since dropped back to 6f and is fancied to complete a quick hat-trick under a 5 lb penalty after showing an excellent turn of foot to score at Haydock and Newbury. Fresh came home runner-up in this event 12 months ago and seems sure to have another big say on the back of his good Victoria Cup fourth here. Blackrod, Summerghand and Bielsa are all firmly in the picture too in what promises to be a typically competitive Wokingham.
A smashing 3-y-o handicap and it may pay to side with John Gosden's HONITON. He was an easy winner of a Sandown maiden 7 days ago, and previous form in maiden/novice company is working out very well, so there's plenty to like now his sights are set on handicaps from a handy draw. Falling Shadow and Missed The Cut are similarly upwardly mobile and feared along with Aldous Huxley.
FALCON EIGHT disappointed in this race 12 months ago but had a clear excuse given the ground and, having shaped well from an unpromising position in the Chester Cup last time (form franked earlier this week), he could be the way to go. Wordsworth boasts smart form too and is an interesting contender on his first try at an extreme distance. Trueshan sets the standard but it bears repeating he's still be to tried on ground firmer than good.
