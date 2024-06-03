Royal Ascot Tips: Our experts on the best antepost bets for Ascot

Our tipsters Ben Linfoot, Andrew Asquith and Matt Brocklebank give their early thoughts on some of the principal races at Royal Ascot.

Before we get into a few specifics, can you give us one basic rule you try to abide by in order to help make your Royal Ascot a profitable one? Ben Linfoot: I wouldn’t say I have any rules but there are plenty of things I consider. All-weather form would be one of them, as Ascot is sand-based and it tends to lead you to the odd big-priced winner as it can be unconsidered against all the turf form on offer. On the Round Course, position coming off the home turn can be vital, especially in big fields, so it helps to envisage how things might pan out tactically and that can lead you to a bet as well. Andrew Asquith: I tend not to get too heavily involved in the two-year-old races, as they can throw up the odd shock result, which isn't a surprise as they are unexposed, precocious horses who are all improving at different rates, while it is also worth noting that the Wesley Ward runners can be over-bet in the market, too. Other than that, I like strong-travelling, hold-up horses on the straight mile, and tend to lean more toward backing horses who are ridden prominently on the Round Course, as it can turn in to a dash for home off the home turn and you can see plenty of hard-luck stories. Matt Brocklebank: I'd look to avoid the horses who have been making all the running at Newmarket through the spring! On a more serious note, patience is absolutely key on the straight track at Ascot so make a point of focusing more on the hold-up horses before the confirmed prominent-racers, especially on quick ground. And in the handicaps over 10 and 12 furlongs, don't be put off by a high draw - in fact, it's arguably beneficial to be starting out wide rather than tucked away in stalls one-five as it soon becomes very messy if you're down by the rail and not the best away as the gates open.

Do you have a strong fancy for either the St James's Palace or the Coronation Stakes? Ben Linfoot: Not really but I do think Rosallion could reverse 2000 Guineas form with Notable Speech in the SJP. The Godolphin horse was obviously impressive on the day and the form is working out really well, but Richard Hannon’s charge does not have much to find with him and the Round Course, where he could take advantage of his strong travelling style and turn of foot, looks ideal for him. Andrew Asquith: I'd be willing to give Henry Longfellow another chance in the St James's Palace as he wasn't seen to best effect on his return in the French Guineas and he looked pretty darn good in the National Stakes last season. I'd say he has the potential to catch up to the likes of Notable Speech and Rosallion but the bookmakers aren't giving much away at this stage. I'm more strong on Ramatuelle in the Coronation, however, as I thought she shaped very well when asked to go for home too early in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket (replay below). A mile round a bend will suit her much better and that burst of speed she possesses could prove the difference. If she is ridden in a similar manner she may take some pegging back if striking for home entering the straight - I think 7/1 about her chance is more than fair.

Matt Brocklebank: Both races look really warm editions and contain colts and fillies who I can see putting it up to their elders in the miling division later in the season. I can see myself taking on Notable Speech and Rosallion on the opening day but am struggling to see beyond the top of the market in the Coronation, where Opera Singer clearly isn't being missed on the back of her comeback third in the Irish 1000 Guineas. The daughter of Justify looked sensational towards the end of her juvenile season and she retains huge potential to be a star three-year-old as the year goes on.

Is there a particular older horse you're hoping can take the meeting by storm this summer? Ben Linfoot: I really like how Charyn has improved from three to four and he strikes me as the likely winner of the Queen Anne Stakes. It doesn’t look a deep renewal by any means and if Big Rock doesn’t get his ideal soft conditions then it could be very winnable. Charyn won well at Doncaster and Sandown and he did the best of those caught napping by Audience in the Lockinge. The stiff mile at Ascot looks a perfect next step and he could be the one to get punters off to a winning start. Andrew Asquith: This year's Queen Anne has a particularly open look to it, but there is one horse who has the potential to progress past those who set the form standard, and that is the Simon & Ed Crisford-trained Quddwah. He is a beautiful looking horse, a strong, lengthy colt who won both of his starts as a two-year-old (strong form) and progressed a chunk to maintain his unbeaten record over the same course and distance as the Queen Anne last month. There was plenty to like about that success and he was still showing signs of inexperience, but picked up well to reel in Docklands and Maljoom (both hold entries too) in the closing stages despite conceding first run. There could be any amount of improvement still in this raw colt and he would have to be high on the list for the Queen Anne. Matt Brocklebank: It's not yet sure she'll be going for the race but I'd love to see Inspiral in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes on the Wednesday. She's a similar sort of price for the Queen Anne which looks a weaker race but she was beaten in that last year and, on the back of a moderate comeback effort in the Lockinge, looks worth stepping back up in trip. She's one from one over 10 furlongs having beaten Warm Heart on her only previous try in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf and her record racing around a bend is far superior to that on straight courses. The longer race just makes more sense, particularly as Cheveley Park now have Audience right in the mix for the Queen Anne. The fact they also stand Ulysses, sire of Prince Of Wales's hopes Passenger and White Birch does seem to be muddying the waters a little, though.

What are the big-priced dark horses on your Royal radar with just two weeks to go? Ben Linfoot: I have plenty of eggs in Kerdos’ basket in the King Charles III Stakes and I still think this improving sprinter is a big price. I also think there must be a bet in the Ascot Gold Cup as I’m not convinced Kyprios is as good as he was a couple of years ago and David Menuisier’s Caius Chorister is on the radar. She has improved with her racing and as she has gone up in trip, so I’m intrigued to see how she gets on over 2m4f. Andrew Asquith: One horse who I think is overpriced is Art Power in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. He goes particularly well at Ascot, winning a handicap at this meeting in 2020, finishing third in this race in 2021 and not seen to best effect back in this contest 12 months ago when caught in no mans landed between the two groups. He also has several other good efforts over the course and distance to his name and in what looks an open renewal, 20/1 looks more than fair given he has run solid races on his last two starts. Another I'd be interested in if turning up would be Elegant Man in the Hardwicke. He has created a fine impression on the all-weather and wasn't totally disgraced on his turf debut behind the likes of White Birch and Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh recently. Granted quicker ground, I think he'd be worth another chance on turf over a mile and a half and 40/1 would interest me. Matt Brocklebank: I wouldn't want to give too much away with my Value Bet hat on but I think the big sprints, including the Commonwealth Cup, all look fairly open with no standout superstar. Relief Rally isn't one to give up on and it sounds like she's being pointed at the King Charles III Stakes (formerly the King's Stand), although I keep looking at 40/1 about Diligent Harry in that and wonder if he could be a bit over-priced. I've touched on the St James's Palace already and could be tempted by Lead Artist or the French horse Darlinghurst in that, provided their prices hold up and they're definitely being pointed at the race, which isn't absolutely certain at this stage.

Relief Rally was narrowly denied in last year's Queen Mary

Is there an overseas runner you’re particularly looking forward to seeing? Ben Linfoot: Not really and that’s really disappointing. Royal Ascot is a brilliant meeting that has been lit up by its international stars over the years and something is missing when the best Aussies and Americans don’t turn up. The sprints are certainly lacking international favour but it’ll be interesting if Missed The Cut turns up for the Hardwicke. Trained by Flightline’s handler John Sadler, this horse was last in the Breeders’ Cup Classic but he’s improved on turf this year, winning twice at Santa Anita before finishing second to Silver Knott at Keeneland. A Royal Ascot winner already in the Golden Gates Handicap when trained by George Boughey, you can see why the Hardwicke might be the plan for him. Andrew Asquith: As mentioned, I really like the claims of Ramatuelle in the Coronation, but elsewhere there isn't much that really floats my boat at this stage. I thought Asfoora didn't shape too badly on her British debut in the Temple Stakes at Haydock the other week, though, leaving the impression she'd come on a fair bit for the run. She has some very smart form to her name in Australia and if she comes forward for her latest run, she could be a player in what looks an open renewal of the King Charles III Stakes. Matt Brocklebank: Darlinghurst looks on a major upward curve based on his Chantilly win and the runner-up has since filled second spot in the Prix du Jockey Club too so there's substance to go along with the style of his improved results this year. The French horse with a really obvious chance is Facteur Cheval in the Queen Anne. He bumped into Paddington in the Sussex last summer before chasing home Big Rock on the bad ground in the QEII at the end of the year but his Dubai Turf (9f) win this March suggests he might have improved again as a five-year-old and I think if they hold him up in a fast-run race at Ascot, he'll be lethal at the end.

And which two-year-old has really taken your eye with the big meeting in mind? Ben Linfoot: Wathnan Racing have got the chequebook out for Shadow Army and it’s easy to see why. He ran green at York when winning on debut, missing the break and running keenly, but he defied trouble in the run to get up on the line and the form is already working out well (replay below). He must be a smart sort. Richard Fahey has won the Norfolk Stakes twice in the last three years and that looks the race for him following such an impressive debut on the Knavesmire.

Andrew Asquith: I'm not sure which race he'll turn up in, but I was taken by Shadow Army who made a winning debut at York last month. He attracted support that day and overcame inexperience to get up late in the day, but he moved into the race nicely and did well to win from the position he came from without being knocked about. The runner-up has since won a Listed event in France by two and a half lengths, and the timefigure also stood up well, so the form has substance to it. That was over five furlongs, but you would think he'd have no trouble moving up to six, and there should be plenty of improvement in him. Matt Brocklebank: It's very hard to know which races they'll all slot into at final declarations but I've got quite high hopes for Andesite (Karl Burke) and Yah Mo Be There (Richard Spencer), the one-two from a hot-looking novice at York's Dante meeting last month. They came three and a half lengths clear of the rest and look above average. Whether they'll be pitched into the Coventry Stakes is another matter but I wouldn't be shocked it connections were keen to roll the dice and I actually think the runner-up might be the better of the pair by the end of the campaign.

