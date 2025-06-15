Royal Ascot tips: Mark Howard with his best bets including the Gold Cup on Thursday

Ryan Moore has been booked to partner SONS AND LOVERS for the first time in the Listed Wolferton Stakes on Tuesday (5.35).

Previously trained by Jane Chapple-Hyam, the four year old finished sixth in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at the meeting 12 months ago before going on to finish runner-up behind Ombudsman in another Listed event in France. Bought privately towards the end of the year, the son of Study of Man was gelded soon after joining Joseph O’Brien.