Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Mark Howard

Royal Ascot tips: Mark Howard with his best bets including the Gold Cup on Thursday

By Mark Howard
Sporting Life Plus
Sun June 15, 2025 · 1h ago

Mark Howard believes France could claim a famous Gold Cup triumph this week - log in for free to check out all of his Royal Ascot fancies.

Ryan Moore has been booked to partner SONS AND LOVERS for the first time in the Listed Wolferton Stakes on Tuesday (5.35).

Previously trained by Jane Chapple-Hyam, the four year old finished sixth in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at the meeting 12 months ago before going on to finish runner-up behind Ombudsman in another Listed event in France. Bought privately towards the end of the year, the son of Study of Man was gelded soon after joining Joseph O’Brien.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING