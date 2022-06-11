Check out the five horses on top analyst Mark Howard's shortlist for Royal Ascot next week including a 14/1 chance in the finale on Tuesday.

Aidan O’Brien has captured the Chesham Stakes on six occasions, including four of the last renewals and Ballydoyle are expected to be represented in the 2022 version by ALFRED MUNNINGS. A half-brother to the ill-fated dual Oaks winner Snowfall, the son of Dubawi sauntered to a four and a half lengths success on his debut at Leopardstown last month. Sent off 8/11 favourite, he raced handily throughout before being sent to the front in the homestraight by Ryan Moore. The fourth has won since. His trainer immediately nominated the Listed seven furlongs event as his next port of call before tackling some of the bigger juvenile prizes later in the year. Opposition may come from compatriot Crypto Free, plus recent winners Finn’s Charm, One World and Rich but the O’Brien runner looks the one they all have to beat.

Royal Ascot 2022 Best Bets Preview | Two Year-Olds in focus

David Barron, who shares the training licence with his daughter Nicola, has yet to register a Royal Ascot winner but that could change on the opening afternoon. CONTACT is a fast improving four year old who has won two of his three starts this term and looks ready for the return to a mile and six in the Copper Horse Stakes on Tuesday. The son of Guitafan is bred to stay well being a half-brother to two miles winner Just Hubert and, having won twice last season, he has progressed again in 2022 winning at Newmarket and Haydock. Following his two lengths win on the Rowley Mile off a mark of 85, he put some useful sorts to the sword in a competitive twelve furlongs handicap at the Merseyside track. Ben Curtis (2 from 2) pushed his mount to the front with a couple of furlongs to run before staying on strongly to beat Universal Order by a length and a quarter off 90. Upped another six pounds, I spoke to the Thirsk trainer at Redcar a few days later and he is hoping the grey will develop into a Sky Bet Ebor candidate one day. Suited by drying conditions, he has more to offer and is available at 14/1 for Tuesday’s finale.

William Haggas’ team have been in red hot form during the last couple of months with 16 winners in April, 25 in May and a handful already this month. The Somerville Lodge team have enjoyed 18 Pattern race successes already in 2022, including two at the highest level. The brilliant Baaeed spearheads their Royal team in the Queen Anne Stakes, which opens the five day extravaganza on Tuesday. Despite a seven pounds rise for his victory in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap at the Dante meeting, GAASSEE remains a fairly treated four-year-old and looks the one to beat in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes on Friday. The Sea The Stars colt was pushed out for a length victory off a mark of 94 and the fact he was given an entry in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes and Group 1 Irish St Leger suggests his trainer William Haggas believes he is a Pattern horse in the making. The fourth that day was Global Storm who had finished two and a half lengths third behind subsequent Coronation Stakes winner Hukum in a Group 2 at Meydan on his previous outing.Unbeaten in two starts on turf, fast ground is an unknown but he can score here en route to a return to the Knavesmire for the Sky Bet Ebor in August. NEWFOUNDLAND holds an entry in the Queen’s Vase Stakes on Wednesday, but it is hoped Aidan O’Brien elects to run the well bred Deep Impact colt in the King George V Handicap 24 hours later. The Ballydoyle trainer came close to winning the prize last year when Sir Lamorak was touched off by Surefire. A full-brother to the triple Group 1 winner Snowfall and half-brother to the aforementioned Alfred Munnings, he could have been let in lightly off an opening mark of 90. Unraced at two, he has progressed with each start this season winning decisively by a length and a half at Navan last time. Ryan Moore’s partner didn’t enjoy the clearest of passages but once seeing daylight he picked up strongly to win going away. He had previously chased home the well regarded Vega Magnifico over ten furlongs at the same track but appreciated the longer distance last time. Entered in the Irish Derby and Leger at the Curragh, he looks a stakes performer in the making.

Royal Ascot 2022 Best Bets Preview | Focus on the Milers

Richard Fahey has eight Royal Ascot winners on his illustrious CV and there is every chance that tally will be added to next week. PERFECT POWER is his strongest contender as the dual Group 1 victor reverts back to sprinting in the Commonwealth Cup on Friday. The Ardad colt won four of his six races as a juvenile, including the Norfolk Stakes twelve months ago. Following a luckless defeat in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, he showed his true worth in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes during the second half of the campaign. Despite winning the Greenham Stakes over seven furlongs at Newbury on his seasonal return, his stamina remained a question mark ahead of his tilt at the 2000 Guineas at HQ. A respectable seventh behind the impressive Coroebus, he will be much more at home over this shorter trip and is the class act amongst the field. Expect Christophe Soumillon to deliver him late and fast in an event the Musley Bank team went close to win winning with Sands of Mali four years ago.