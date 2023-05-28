Andrew Asquith looks ahead to Royal Ascot 2023 with a long-range Lucky 15 suggestion, featuring the St Leger hero in the Gold Cup.

Mostabshir – St James’s Palace Stakes, Tuesday June 20 Click here for Sky Bet's antepost Royal Ascot odds & offers Chaldean has done little wrong in his career so far – barring a mishap in the Greenham – but he looks a short enough price in my eyes for the St James’s Palace given he was seen to good advantage in the 2000 Guineas and was no more than an average winner. For me, Mostabshir looks a very interesting candidate for the race following the striking impression he created at York last time. He looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Kempton in November, form which has worked out well, and it says plenty about the regard in which he is held that he made his reappearance in the Craven Stakes. He was unable to make an impact that day, but he left the impression that he would come on for the run, and proved himself well above-average when resuming winning ways back down in grade in terrific fashion. A slow gallop casts a bit of doubt on the solidity of the form, but the manner in which he quickly settled matters with a smart turn of foot was very taking indeed, and he looks all over a pattern performer. Mostabshir remains with plenty of potential and odds of around 10/1 seem perfectly fair.

Mostabshir in splendid isolation

My Prospero – Prince of Wales’s Stakes, Wednesday June 21 Click here for Sky Bet's antepost Royal Ascot odds & offers My Prospero was very progressive last season, winning three times, notably a Group 2 at Saint-Cloud, and he ran a cracker when half a length third to Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes over the same course and distance as the Palace House Stakes. He also shaped with plenty of encouragement on his return to action when hitting the frame in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury, pushed along from three furlongs out but a little outpaced once the race began in earnest. My Prospero stayed on well in the closing stages, suggesting he will relish a return to a mile and a quarter, and he is just the type who will go on progressing this season (he is a rangy colt). He has something to find with Bay Bridge, but not a lot, and given that rival made only a satisfactory return to action in France, I fancy this low-mileage colt to progress past him and record a first Group 1 success.

My Prospero

Eldar Eldarov – Ascot Gold Cup, Thursday June 22 Click here for Sky Bet's antepost Royal Ascot odds & offers The Ascot Gold Cup has a relatively open look to it this year but one horse who I think will relish the test this prestigious race will present is the Roger Varian-trained Eldar Eldarov. He created an excellent impression when making a winning debut at Nottingham on his sole start as a two-year-old and he picked up where he left off when defying a penalty in a strong novice event at Newcastle on his return last season. Eldar Eldarov did well under the circumstances when completing a hat-trick in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot last season, displaying a determined attitude in the closing stages to prevail by a nose and he wasn’t entirely discredited back in trip in the Grand Prix de Paris on his next start. He went on to win the St Leger at Doncaster afterwards, shaping like a proper stayer, but for whatever reason he was unable to build on that success in the Long Distance Cup over two miles at this course on Champions Day. He caught the eye on his return at York earlier this month under a Group 1 penalty, emerging comfortably the best horse at the weights, and the manner in which he stayed on in the closing stages suggests he will relish an extra emphasis on stamina. That performance makes him a leading player and, with even more to come, he tops the shortlist.

Queen For You – Coronation Stakes, Friday June 23 Click here for Sky Bet's antepost Royal Ascot odds & offers Queen For You is bred in the purple – her dam Fallen For You won this race in 2012 – and she looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut on the straight mile at this course earlier this month. That was quite a taking performance, always looking like the winner once pulled out around two furlongs out, and easily moving clear of her rivals in the closing stages. She was arguably unlucky not to follow up in a Listed event at York last time, still looking inexperienced at the business end of the race but confirming the abundant promise of her debut. Queen For You travelled through that race like the best horse at the weights but just lacking for a bit of know-how under pressure. She is entitled to take another big step forward and she has the ability to emulate her dam. Published at 1435 BST on 28/05/23